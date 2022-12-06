Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Bath Spa University becomes one of UK’s first Adobe Creative Campuses

Bath Spa University December 6, 2022
Bath Spa University has become the UK’s third Adobe Creative Campus, giving students free access to the entire suite of Adobe Creative Cloud software to boost their digital capability and better prepare them for the modern workplace. 

The partnership with Adobe will benefit staff as well as students, as both can now access  industry-leading graphic design, video editing, web development and photography software  including the popular Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, Premiere Pro and Illustrator, together with  access to Adobe Stock’s millions of royalty-free stock images. 

From posters, presentations and infographics to social media content and editing short  videos, the software will be useful to all. Bath Spa’s partnership with Adobe will help ensure  that digital skills are integrated into the University’s curriculum. 

Bath Spa University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sue Rigby, said: 

“We are delighted to have become an Adobe Creative Campus. This is an exciting  development that is part of Bath Spa’s Strategy for Digital Transformation. It is also a  significant step forward in our commitment to developing digital skills, and embedding  fluency of the industry-standard suite of applications for both students and staff to  achieve relevant and marketable skills.” 

Rachael Johnson, Director of IT Services said: 

As an Adobe Creative Campus, we’re part of a select group of colleges and  universities that are driving the future of digital literacy within the global higher  education community. This partnership offers ubiquity of access to industry-standard  tools to achieve important tasks, as well as a rich set of free-to-use teaching  resources and activities for Academics to embed in their curriculum. 

“In addition to making industry-leading Adobe Creative Cloud tools and services  available to our students and staff, we will collaborate with other Adobe Creative  Campuses, so that we can continue to share ideas and innovations that expand  digital literacy and help ensure the success of our partnership.” 

In October this year, Adobe representatives visited Bath Spa University’s Newton Park  Campus and hosted a ‘pop-up’ awareness activity to help students design and print 240 tote  bags by seamlessly accessing the Adobe Creative Cloud from their mobile devices. The  feedback from students was overwhelmingly positive. Similarly, an online launch event on 14  November was well attended by University staff looking to learn more about the partnership  and its advantages.

Dr Rebecca Schaaf, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Student Experience at Bath Spa University  said: 

“We recognise the value of teaching creative and persuasive digital communication skills, and through our work with Adobe we will actively advance these skills  throughout our curricula, to help our students succeed in the classroom and gain an  edge in the modern, competitive workplace. The opportunity that this partnership provides to future proof our students’ skills is evident even in these early days.” 

Mark Andrews, Senior Strategic Development Manager for Adobe Education said: 

“We’re delighted to designate Bath Spa as an Adobe Creative Campus. From  partnering with their institutional leaders, it’s clear how our leading technology and  creative campus approach aligns with Bath Spa’s mission of unleashing creativity  across their curriculum. By equipping students with the digital literacy and creativity  skills that are so vital to success, we are preparing their institution for a digital first  world. 

“The partnership between Adobe and Bath Spa will provide both staff and students  with access to the best tools, deliver greater opportunities for collaboration, and  empower the university to create an institution of innovation.” 

The first UK University to become an Adobe Creative Campus was Teesside, followed by  Southampton Solent. Bath Spa University is the third to establish itself at the forefront of this innovation, demonstrating its commitment to digital skills development for its entire community. 

Bath Spa University

