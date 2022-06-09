Bentley announces student winners of Minecraft infrastructure challenge

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the winners of Bentley Education’s Digital Twin Design Challenge.

The contest invited students from age 12-25 years to combine their imagination and creativity and explore infrastructure digital twins, providing an opportunity to reimagine a real-world structure designed with the popular Minecraft video game and Bentley’s iTwin technology.

The contest awarded two prizes: a Judge’s Choice winner with a prize of USD $5,000 and a People’s Choice winner with a prize of USD $2,000. The second-place projects in each category received USD $1,000.

Katriona Lord-Levins, chief success officer, Bentley Systems, said, “We wanted to give students a firsthand experience exploring digital twin technology, and let them have some fun using Minecraft. We were amazed by the creativity the students demonstrated with their projects and by how incredibly thoughtful and detailed they were. Some of the projects addressed the problems and challenges that are important for the future of infrastructure. The talent displayed gives us a great deal of confidence that the future of infrastructure is in good hands. Our younger generations are thinking ahead about the challenges we will need to face to improve the world.”

The winners of the Digital Twin Design Challenge 2022 are:

Judges’ Choice Winner: Jakub Stacho, Canada

Project – The Pebble: A Three-Tower Zero-Emission Apartment Complex . The proposed design is a new addition to the heart of Sydney, pushing the boundaries of modern architecture and providing residents with ample green space and great views.

Judges’ Choice First Runner-up: Adrià Portero Martínez, Spain

Project – Coast of Auckland: New Horizon . The proposed design is a new coast layout that gives attention to aspects that guarantee both sustainable growth and a healthy ecosystem.

Popular Vote Winner: Juan Andrés Borrero Valencia, Colombia

Project – Hotel Alcatraz . The proposed design is intended to revitalize and redesign the concept of Alcatraz as an island that in its past functioned as a fort, a prison, and now a museum and tourist center.

Popular Vote: First Runner-up: Felipe Mendonça Chiocchetti, Brazil

Project – Sydney Hospital . The proposed design provides a huge hospital, equipped with a diverse range of health care equipment and personnel, for the North Sydney, Neutral Bay area of Sydney, Australia.

For more information about Bentley Education, please visit the Bentley Education portal at https://education.bentley.com/ . To learn more about the Digital Twin Design Challenge, please visit https://education.bentley.com/Organized/bentleyHosted-624493 .

