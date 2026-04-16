Open event invites students to explore Buxton’s further education opportunities

Prospective students are invited to take their next step towards September studies at an upcoming Open Event in Buxton.

The University of Derby – Buxton will open its doors on Saturday 25 April where visitors will be able to see the facilities, meet with tutors and discover the range of further education courses available for school leavers, adults and those exploring apprenticeships.

Programmes on offer include T Levels (Digital, Business, Education & Early Years, Health, Agriculture, Accounting), apprenticeships, Access to Higher Education, and vocational subjects including Hospitality and Catering, Hair, Media, Sport, IT, Beauty Therapy, and Public Services.

These Further Education courses offer a pathway to Higher Education provided by the University of Derby at its campuses across the city and county.

Dr Sarah Charles, Director of the Institute of Education and Skills at the University of Derby – Buxton, said:

“Visiting the University of Derby – Buxton offers prospective students a unique opportunity to experience the excellence of our teaching and the richness of our learning environment.

“It is a chance to explore our specialist facilities, engage with academic staff, and speak with experts about that all-important next step in education.

“There are so many benefits to studying at the University of Derby – Buxton such as the pathways to Higher Education that we offer, and opportunities for progression onto a degree course at Derby.”

The University of Derby – Buxton campus is housed within the Devonshire Dome; a unique, historic building in the heart of the market town famous for its natural thermal springs and Georgian and Victorian architecture.

Facilities at the University of Derby – Buxton include a simulated hospital ward and nursery, media and IT hubs, a hair and beauty training salon and the AA Rosette-commended Harpurs Bistro, which includes seven industry-standard kitchens. Food samples created by catering students will be available to taste on the day, too.

On the day, visitors will be given a short introduction to the campus and the programmes on offer, before taking tours and speaking to staff about course content, assessments, progression options and next steps.

Dr Charles added:

“The University of Derby delivers industry-integrated learning experience across multiple, easy-to-reach locations within the region, including here in Buxton, helping local students to access valuable work opportunities that open doors to an exciting future.

“Students at the University of Derby – Buxton benefit from a high-quality learning environment and access to hands-on exciting opportunities, and our Open Event is a great opportunity to experience this first-hand.”