Redsquid accelerates growth with biggest acquisition and Director of Education appointment 

Redsquid, the UK-based managed technology and cybersecurity provider, has announced a significant expansion of its business with the acquisition of Partnership Education, strengthening its specialist education sector capability as it continues to scale across the UK.

The acquisition of Partnership Education by B Corp-certified Redsquid, brings a highly established education-focused technology provider and nearly 80 employees into the Redsquid group. It is Redsquid’s biggest acquisition to date and significantly accelerates its specialist capabilities within the education sector. For colleagues across both businesses, it also creates new opportunities to learn, progress and collaborate as part of a larger, values-led group.

Partnership Education is based in Cranfield and currently supports 170+schools and academies with their IT and technology needs. The acquisition adds £8m+ in revenue, marking Redsquid’s biggest growth milestone to date.

Sohin Raithatha, Founder and CEO of Redsquid, said:

“This acquisition represents a major step forward for Redsquid. Supporting the education sector has long been a key focus for us and Partnership Education brings exceptional people, expertise and shared values into the group.”

To lead this expanded education sector capability, Redsquid has appointed Matt Perrett, Managing Director of Partnership Education, as Director of Education for the group. In this role, Perrett will lead Redsquid’s education strategy, unifying Partnership Education’s sector knowledge with Redsquid’s wider technology and security capabilities.”

Perrett said: “Partnership Education has earned the trust of schools by being practical, responsive and deeply focused on what education leaders need both operationally and strategically. Joining Redsquid is our biggest step yet as a business and my appointment as Director of Education is a clear signal that we’re investing for the long term in the sector, with the capability, consistency and security schools and trusts deserve.”

Sohin Raithatha, Redsquid CEO, added:

“Partnership Education is an outstanding business with exceptional people and deep sector knowledge. Bringing them into Redsquid significantly accelerates our specialist capability in education, and appointing Matt Perrett as our Director of Education is a clear signal of our long-term commitment to the sector.”

The acquisition follows strong employee support within Partnership Education, whose majority shareholder was an Employee Ownership Trust, meaning its employees are shareholders in the business. Their overwhelming vote in favour of joining Redsquid, reflects genuine confidence in the cultural alignment and confidence in Redsquid’s long-term vision.

Founded in 2006, Redsquid has built a strong reputation as a B Corp-certified technology provider committed to sustainable, people-first innovation.

Redsquid continues to pursue a growth strategy centred on people, local presence and meaningful impact, enabling customers across education and other sectors to adopt secure, modern technology while retaining trusted relationships and local expertise.