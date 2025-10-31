BSDC repurposes labs to support sustainability goals

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) has recently completed a major refurbishment of its office spaces, marking another milestone in its long-term commitment to sustainability, circular economy principles, and resource efficiency. The project, which focused heavily on recycling and reusing materials from within the College itself, demonstrates how thoughtful design and responsible decision-making can have both environmental and financial benefits.

A key feature of this refurbishment was the extensive reuse of materials salvaged from the College’s former science laboratories, which had been decommissioned after the facilities were no longer required. Instead of disposing of the old laboratory fixtures and fittings, BSDC took a proactive approach to recycling by integrating these materials into the new office spaces. This creative reuse not only reduced waste but also significantly minimised the environmental footprint of the renovation process.

Each refurbished office now includes a kitchenette that has been constructed almost entirely from recycled components sourced from the former science labs. Items such as cupboards, worktops, and fittings were carefully dismantled, cleaned, and repurposed to create high-quality, functional kitchenettes for staff and students. This sustainable design strategy resulted in an estimated saving of around £2,000 per kitchenette, with overall project savings reaching at least £6,000. Beyond the financial benefits, the project also stands as a practical example of how sustainability can be embedded into everyday infrastructure improvements.

In addition to the kitchenettes, furniture such as bar stools, shelving, and storage units from the science laboratories have also been repurposed for use in curriculum teaching areas. This initiative ensures that valuable resources remain in circulation rather than being sent to landfill, further supporting the College’s drive toward waste reduction and responsible resource management.

The refurbishment aligns closely with BSDC’s wider environmental strategy. As a recognised Carbon Neutral Organisation and a proud signatory of the SDG Accord — the global framework supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals — the College continues to integrate sustainable practices across all areas of its operations. BSDC has set a clear target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and initiatives such as this refurbishment play a vital role in reaching that goal.

Neil Brown, Head of Facilities at Burton and South Derbyshire College, commented: “Recycling materials during the refurbishment was vital for us as a College to stay sustainable and reduce unnecessary waste. By repurposing existing resources, we not only minimised our environmental impact, but also promoted responsible practices across our campus. This approach is one we plan to continue in future projects to further support our sustainability goals.”

Through this project, Burton and South Derbyshire College continues to demonstrate leadership in environmental stewardship, showing how innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand to create lasting, positive change.