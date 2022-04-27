Build Your Future as an adult learner with Waltham Forest College

On the path to improving yourself, the opportunity to become an adult learner is something that should be explored. Whether you’re looking to make a fresh start in your career, wanting to find new challenges in your work life or you’re simply looking for a second chance with your education, becoming an adult learner could make all the difference; and Waltham Forest College is here to help.

Waltham Forest College is a vibrant and aspirational further education college located in the heart of Waltham Forest offering courses for both young people and adults. The College is considered one of London’s most successful colleges and has been graded ‘Good’ by Ofsted, voted London’s #1 College for ‘Learner Satisfaction’ by students two years in a row, and announced as a WorldSkills UK’s Centre of Excellence.

Knowing that many would face difficulties in their day-to-day lives by returning to education, Waltham Forest College offer support in the form of financial aid such as bursaries, childcare assistance, and free breakfast for all students.

The College prides itself on being an inclusive college and is committed to ensuring no student is disadvantaged and that the curriculum is accessible and meets the requirements of the learners’ needs.

All these benefits aim to break down the barriers that might be stopping you from pursuing something that could not only bring you great joy but also improve your life chances and increase your employability.

One such person who took the plunge is Marta Erdoss, who studied Early Years Childcare at the College and who has since gained four qualifications and is on the road to studying further at university.

Marta commented: “In 2018 March, when I turned 30 years old, I attended an open day event at the College. I didn’t know what to expect. The only thing I knew, was that I wanted to strive for more. I didn’t want to remain a barista, serving coffees for the rest of my life. Without any support and, in an already “tricky” and difficult personal situation, I decided to give it a go – the best decision I have made.

“I was keen to prove to myself that I can achieve anything I want to. After a straightforward application process, I started my course at Waltham Forest College.

“My first impression about the amazing building, the size and the structure of the college and the diversity just struck me. The tutors offered a great deal of support which boosted my confidence; the absolute thrilling and positive experiences I’ve had whilst studying made me more curious about what I could achieve next. It was the first time in my life that I’ve enjoyed learning.

“I was happy but worried about how I will juggle and rearrange my whole life -my work, my arrangements personally, and the rest. Somehow, I managed it.

“I knew I was in the right place to build my future.”

Whether you’re ready to dive head-first into the world of adult learning or looking for an easier introduction before you decide to take the plunge, Waltham Forest College is ready to welcome you as you take your next steps.

The College will be hosting its next open event for those who are interested in starting a course on Wednesday 18th May 2022, 4pm – 7pm. You can register online via the College website or walk in on the day.

To find out more about the College, simply head over to their website: www.waltham.ac.uk.

