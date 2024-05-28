Latest News

From education to employment

Bursaries for Top Performing Students

Grŵp Colegau NPTC Group of Colleges May 28, 2024
NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) recognised the efforts of its students who joined the College at the start of the academic year (2023) by making a number of generous bursaries in a ceremony held at Neath College.

For over a decade, the College has awarded bursaries of £1,000 to the new intake of students from partner comprehensive schools who achieved the best results in their GCSEs.

The high-performing students from the Colleges were presented with a certificate and bursary to encourage them to develop their skills and support their journey to top universities.

Bursaries were also awarded across the College to students for vocational excellence as well as scholarships to help students of exceptional sporting ability to develop their talents to their fullest potential whilst maintaining their academic studies.

NPTC Group of Colleges’ Vice Principal of Academic Services, Tessa Jennings was on hand to award the students with their bursaries and said that the money had helped previous students who had gone on to degree level and beyond.

She said:

“The students receiving bursaries today are the best of the best. We are delighted to reward them for their outstanding achievements. Some of our past winners have gone on to study at some of the top universities in the country.’’

Bursary winners are listed below:

Lillie DaviesDwr Y Felin Comprehensive School
Isobel GlassDwr Y Felin Comprehensive School
Caitlin CharlesDwr Y Felin Comprehensive School
Oliver JonesDwr Y Felin Comprehensive School
Lewis TristhamDwr Y Felin Comprehensive School
Niamh DaviesYsgol Cwm Brombil
Nia ThomasYsgol Gymraeg Ystalyfera Bro Dur
Mia DaviesYsgol Gymraeg Ystalyfera Bro Dur
Steffan Arcari-JonesCefn Hengoed Community School
Theo BowdenBirchgrove Comprehensive School
Ethan MorrisonBirchgrove Comprehensive School
Isobel HumphreysYsgol Bae Baglan
Eleanor RabaiottiYsgol Bae Baglan
Caian LewisCefn Saeson Comprehensive School
Patrick McGinleyCwmtawe Comprehensive School
Robert RichardsCwmtawe Comprehensive School
Emily SaundersCwmtawe Comprehensive School
Elis BatemanLlangatwg Comprhensive School
Cameron ThomasYsgol Gyfyn Gwyr
Grŵp Colegau NPTC Group of Colleges

