From education to employment
Cambridge Regional College signs new international partnership

Cambridge Regional College April 6, 2022
0 Comments
FAB EPA2022
International Exchange Group

Cambridge Regional College has signed a new international partnership agreement to deliver an exchange programme for students studying hair, beauty, catering and hospitality with a technical College based in Sicily.

Euroform is a vocational college with campuses around Sicily and this new partnership, coordinated by international agents, B-Happy, will enable the facilitation of student exchange visits from Sicily to Cambridge and Cambridge to Sicily. The opportunity to participate in this exchange will enable students to experience college life at the partner college campuses.

Deputy Principal, Michelle Dowse said, “We are thrilled to have formalised the agreement between Cambridge Regional College and Euroform. We have a large international department at CRC that promotes cultural richness, inclusion and diversity, and we are continually looking for ways to develop our provision to support global education.”

Summer 2022 will see the first cohort of students travel from Sicily to the UK to spend a week immersing themselves in the Catering, Hospitality and Hair and Beauty facilities at Cambridge Regional College. Following this visit, the College is hopeful to secure funding to enable CRC students to visit the college in Sicily to learn from their Italian peers.

Michelle added, “We look forward to welcoming students from Sicily and for our students to learn from them.  Opportunities such as this help raise aspirations, enhance communication skills, help our students to understand different cultures as well as learning new skills.” 

Find out more about the International department at Cambridge Regional College.

