CAREER EXPERTS SHARE TOP REVISION TIPS AS EXAM SEASON BEGINS

Research by RateMyApprenticeship reveals searches for ‘revision’ are up 44% on the first day of the GCSE and A Level exam season, with students looking for the best way to prep. Many are taking to TikTok, too, with #revision having 20 million views in the UK just in the last week.

With exam season upon us, it’s natural to want to perform to the best of our abilities. To help with this, experts at RateMyApprenticeship have shared their top revision tips to help students remain composed and concentrated during exams.

Rise and Shine

Achieving results requires effort and commitment. If you want to do well in your exams, you must start early and consistently put in effort. This includes listening attentively, taking detailed notes, reading and reviewing them regularly. Repeat this process until you have mastered the material and avoid the temptation of cramming at the last minute.

Get Organised

Staying organised is important. Begin by ranking your subjects based on their level of importance. Start with the topics you find most difficult, then work your way down the list. The ability to multitask and prioritise tasks is not only essential in school but also highly valued in the professional world. So developing these skills by creating a revision timetable will be incredibly advantageous.

Practice Makes Perfect

One of the most effective ways to prepare for GCSEs or A Levels is through practice papers. The more familiar you are with the questions and formatting, the greater your chances of success on exam day. Exam boards like AQA, Edexcel, OCR, Eduqas, SQA and CCEA all provide past papers, so it’s advisable to incorporate them into your revision as early as possible.

Attempt the questions within the designated time frame. This way, you’ll have a clearer understanding of your strengths and weaknesses, allowing you to focus your efforts on areas that require the most attention.

Go Offline

Being interrupted by social media while studying can be super distracting. Although it may be tempting to respond, it’s important to resist the urge and focus.

We recommend getting all the information you need from websites first then staying clear of phones, laptops and tablets until you’ve finished. Another tip is to set a time limit on your phone and leave it until it goes off. You’ll be surprised at just how much of a difference that makes.

Eat Healthy

A balanced diet plays a vital role in achieving results. While sugar can provide an initial boost of energy, excessive intake can hamper concentration levels and lead to brain fog. Therefore, it’s advisable to limit sugar consumption whenever possible.

Recent studies have demonstrated that certain foods can enhance cognitive function, including green leafy vegetables, fatty fish, berries, and walnuts rich in omega-3. For a sweet treat, dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content is an excellent choice. The cocoa in chocolate contains antioxidants that improve blood flow to the brain, enhancing mental performance. Additionally, if you’re sensitive to caffeine, herbal tea is a great alternative to coffee. It’s packed with health benefits and can help reduce stress levels while promoting a good night’s sleep.

Take Breaks

While working hard is key to achieving good grades, taking regular breaks is equally important. Allowing your brain to rest at small intervals can help rejuvenate your energy levels, leading to increased productivity throughout the day.

Attempting to cram your mind with information all at once is counterproductive and can lead to forgetfulness. Instead, try staggering your study sessions with short, regular breaks. This approach can help you remain focused and study effectively for up to six hours.

Get Creative

Revision doesn’t have to be boring! If you are creative, you can incorporate your skills into your revision process. Use colours, diagrams, pictures, spider charts, and highlight critical keywords or formulas. When your notes look appealing, you are more likely to remember them.

Looking for some exciting ways to stay motivated whilst you’re revising? The team at RateMyApprenticeship have come up with five fun revision games that are sure to keep you and your friends engaged and inspired during exam season. The games include:

Jenga Quiz

Charade It

Get Crafty

Post-It Challenge

Text it.

Teach Your Friends

Sharing your knowledge with others is an effective approach to learning. If you have expertise in a subject and are willing to assist your peers, consider teaching them. Did you know you’re 95% more likely to remember information if you teach it to someone else? Not only will this be beneficial to them, but it will also provide you with an opportunity to identify your own areas of weakness.

Remain Positive

Finally, it’s important to stay positive. Maintaining a constructive outlook is the most valuable asset you can bring to an exam. If you’ve completed the required work, devoted sufficient time, and prioritised your well-being, there’s nothing to be worried about.

Exams aren’t there to intimate you, they’re designed to promote growth and help you develop.

Have faith in yourself, and know that you are surrounded by support every step of the way.

For more expert advice and information visit RateMyApprentice’s blog on revision tips and their ultimate revision games guide.

Published in