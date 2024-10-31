Students are using AI significantly less in their studies than educators think they are, according to Coursera research

Students using the AI tech less in their studies than their educators think

UK university educators think their students are using AI for around two-fifths (43%) of their studies, whereas students say they are only using it to complete a quarter of their work (24%)

Despite not using it as much as expected, more than half (52%) of university students say that their grades have improved since using AI

This comes as the majority of both university educators (85%) and students (67%) think AI is having a positive impact on higher education

UK university students are using AI significantly less in their studies than their educators think they are, according to new research from the leading online learning provider, Coursera.

The survey of 1,000 students and 500 educators at UK universities found that educators think that students are using AI to complete around two-fifths (43%) of their studies on average. Whereas students say they are only using AI to complete almost a quarter (24%) of their tasks on average. In fact, just over 1 in 5 (21%) university students surveyed say that they don’t use AI at all in their studies.

When it comes to specific uses for AI, students appear to be using it to enhance their learning and prepare for exams. They are using AI most for research (56%), exam revision (43%) and writing content like essays and assignments (39%).

Although they may not be using it as much as their educators think, more than half (52%) of university students surveyed say that their grades have improved since using AI, with 8% saying that they have improved substantially.

AI is having positive impacts on higher education, and educators are more likely to feel this

The majority of university educators (85%) and students (67%) think that AI is having a positive impact on higher education. Personalised learning (51%), increased productivity and efficiency (47%) and better support (45%) are the top benefits of AI usage according to students and educators surveyed.

Educators appear to be more positive overall about AI’s impact on higher education. Just over a fifth (21%) don’t think AI is having, or could have, a negative impact on higher education – seven times the proportion of students who said the same (3%). Continuing this trend, less than half (44%) of students think AI has improved the quality of higher education, while 72% of educators believe the same.

Lack of AI policy threatens academic integrity

Despite the overall positive sentiment around the impact of AI on higher education, less than half (48%) of educators say their university has a policy in place to manage it, while almost two-thirds (62%) say higher education is unprepared to handle AI usage. Without AI regulation in place, 68% of students and 74% of educators believe that the technology will undermine the credibility of university degrees.

More than half (54%) of students surveyed say that the rise in AI usage makes passing exams easier than it used to be, while a greater proportion (70%) of educators feel the same way. With this in mind, over half (53%) of educators and 43% of students think that using AI to help with university work should be considered cheating.

As many as 1 in 10 students surveyed admit to submitting AI-generated work without disclosing it. And while over a third (38%) of educators say they’ve received more AI-generated assignments and essays in the past six months, only 42% feel confident in detecting it.

Skills needed to maximise benefits of AI

It’s not just students who are using AI for their work, almost half (48%) of university educators surveyed often use the technology, with just over 1 in 5 (21%) using AI all the time. Educators use it most for tasks like drafting correspondence to students (46%), setting work for students (45%) and planning lectures or tutorials (45%). Despite this, less than 2 in 5 (37%) educators think their peers have the right skills to use AI to their advantage.

A third (33%) of students believe using AI in their studies is helping or would help to prepare them to use it in their future work. However, almost a quarter (23%) would use AI in their studies more if they had a better understanding of the technology.

With only 42% of educators saying their universities have incorporated AI literacy into their curriculum, there is some way to go to ensure students are well-equipped to use the technology effectively.

Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera, commented: “This research shows AI is already delivering tangible benefits in higher education, from improved student grades to enhanced educator productivity. However, there is a notable gap between educators’ perceptions and actual student AI usage. This overestimation could lead to restrictive policies being put in place. Instead, universities should focus on developing comprehensive AI literacy programmes. Clear guidelines and proper training will not only protect academic integrity but also ensure graduates enter the workforce with the skills to leverage AI effectively in their careers.”

Methodology

This research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 1,000 university students (18-24) and 501 educators in UK universities (Professors, lecturers, seminar/discussion leaders). The educators and students are from a range of universities across the UK and the data was collected online anonymously between 04.10.24 – 14.10.24. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.