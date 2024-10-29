The Kitchen at Reading College wins a local hospitality award

The Kitchen at Reading College and University Centre is pleased to announce that it has won the Pride of Reading Awards Hospitality Award.

This award recognises excellence in the hospitality industry, and demonstrates The Kitchen’s resilience, outstanding dedication to their customers and a strong commitment to Reading.

The Pride of Reading Awards celebrated 20 years of their prestigious awards at an awards’ lunch on Friday 25 October, held at Reading FC’s Select Car Leasing Stadium. Shortlisted nominees were invited to the ceremony.

The awards recognise the extraordinary people, initiatives and businesses in Reading and how they make a difference in their communities. Categories honour businesses, charities, children, communities, families, entrepreneurs, individuals, schools, volunteers, young people and many more.

The on-site restaurant, The Kitchen at Reading College and University Centre, helps our professional culinary arts students sharpen their culinary skills, equipping them for successful careers in the hospitality industry.

The Kitchen is run by students, supported by teaching staff with industry experience. Open to the public during term time, The Kitchen offers delicious food at a lower cost. By visiting The Kitchen, patrons support students in honing their skills. All menus are created to challenge the trainee chefs to enhance the dining experience of their customers.

Lunch and dinner services are run by Level 2 and Level 3 students, respectively. Level 3 students design a menu and run the kitchen like a head chef at a restaurant, implementing changes on a weekly basis.

Working at The Kitchen often provides students with their first experience in the hospitality industry, giving them experience in a busy and stressful kitchen. This helps to boost their employability skills while meeting local skills needs and can help them to secure their first job in the hospitality industry.

Paul Foley, Professional Cookery Teacher at Activate Learning, said: “It feels amazing to have won this award! It’s great for the hospitality team, the college, but most importantly for the students as they deserve it as they work so hard.

“It’s great recognition for the students as it shows that hard work and using the Learning Philosophy pays off. The award will give the students motivation to push themselves to build their skills, enhance their knowledge and cook to the best of their abilities.

“A big thank you to the hospitality team, the customers and everyone who supports The Kitchen, with your help the students are gaining the skills and experience they need to start a successful career and support the hospitality industry when they leave college.”

Joshua Thorne, Director of Delivery at Activate Learning, said: “We are thrilled to announce that The Kitchen has won the Hospitality category at the Pride of Reading awards.

“As the Director of the programme, I am incredibly proud of our team’s hard work and dedication to providing exceptional service. We look forward to celebrating this achievement with our community.”