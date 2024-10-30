The Sheffield College hosts the first South Yorkshire meeting in support of the national sustainable construction initiative GCAP  

The Sheffield College has hosted the first regional employer meeting after joining a scheme committed to sustainable training and education for the construction sector.

The Green Construction Advisory Panel (GCAP) has members from building services, housing and construction businesses, and is supported by local authorities, agencies, charities and training providers.

The UK-wide group aims to improve sustainable training and education opportunities for the housing and construction industry.

Its priorities include closing skills gaps, supporting with the transition to net zero, and educating the workforce on emerging technologies and their environmental impact.

The British Association of Construction Heads has launched a programme with the GCAP. As part of that, the college has become a GCAP regional centre and is working with employers to understand their skills needs and solutions.

Fourteen staff from businesses, awarding bodies, Sheffield City Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority attended the first regional meeting at the college’s City Campus on Granville Road.

During the meeting they discussed key themes of the GCAP, the actions needed to achieve success, current green skills initiatives, funding and guidance for businesses, and what needs to be developed in future.

Natalie Dodds, Academy Director Building Technologies, The Sheffield College, said:

“Our green curriculum aims to equip students and apprentices with the latest skills to go further and which benefit employers as well as the environment.

“Holding our first meeting as a regional GCAP centre marked an important milestone. It was great to get employers around the table to discuss their priorities and how we can work together to progress skills and sustainability.”

Adam James, Operations Director at Force Contracts Ltd, said:

“This approach is helping to bridge the skills gaps so that we can move forward in sustainable housing.

“Green is still a bit of an ‘unknown’ and I think some businesses are intimidated by that. Getting all of our heads together in one place so that we can share ideas and see how other places are getting over barriers is really helpful in demystifying the green agenda.”

Anokhee Parikh, Programme Lead for Sustainability at South Yorkshire Housing Association, said:

“I’ve had some really good conversations with other attendees in relation to new skills courses that are coming up, such as the insulation course.

“It’s been useful to have a conversation and see what the scope of the training is going to be and how flexible it’s going to be so we can assess how it will fit with our organisation’s needs.

“Everyone in the room is working towards the same goal of making South Yorkshire a more sustainable place so it’s useful to build that network.”

The college’s Environmental Sustainability Strategy and Action Plan commits to a green skills curriculum, raising awareness about the climate and integrating environmental sustainability across the college’s culture, activities and estate.

As part of its green curriculum, the college has launched air source heat pump, solar photovoltaic systems and retrofitting courses.

The Green Construction Advisory Panel, established by Exeter College, currently has 19 regional centres.

The first regional meeting for South Yorkshire took place at The Sheffield College’s City Campus on 21st October 2024.

Photo credit: The Sheffield College.