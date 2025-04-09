University of Chester celebrates six shortlist placings in WhatUni Student Choice Awards

The University of Chester has received six shortlisting places in this year’s Whatuni Student Choice Awards (WUSCAs) including the prestigious University of the Year category.

The WUSCAs are the only higher education awards ceremony in the UK where institutions are judged and reviewed by students themselves across various categories. The annual event is a celebration of the student voice and the hard work of higher education providers across the UK to deliver exceptional student experiences.

The University has been shortlisted in the categories of:

University of the Year

Lecturers and Teaching Quality

Student Support

International

Halls and Student Accommodation

Postgraduate

Over the last few months, the WUSCAs review collection team visited over 100 university campuses across the UK, gathering over36,000 reviews from students.

Students were given the opportunity to independently review their university experiences across various categories, including Lecturers and teaching quality, Student support, and Halls and student accommodation.

The 36,800 student reviews collected this year provide independent insights for institutions on how they are delivering for students, what they are doing right and what they can improve. For prospective students, the WUSCAs student reviews serve as an invaluable and unbiased resource for researching their higher education options.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on May 21, 2025.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Eunice Simmons, said:

“It’s wonderful to see our university recognised in numerous categories at the 2025 Whatuni Student Choice Awards. This recognition is particularly meaningful as it stems directly from our students’ feedback. At Chester, we prioritise listening to our students to ensure we provide the best possible experience, helping each student reach their full potential. We’re delighted to see our efforts reflected in such positive student responses.”

A spokesperson for IDP Connect, which runs the awards, said: “Congratulations to all the institutions that have made the WUSCAs 2025 shortlists and thank you to all those that have participated and helped to elevate the student voice.”

Last year the University of Chester won four accolades at the WUSCAs; Chester was named the best for Student Support, International and Postgraduate students, and presented with the silver award for University of the Year. The University was also placed in the top five in the UK for Career Prospects; Lecturers and Teaching Quality; Facilities and Student Life, and in the top 10 for its Halls and Student Accommodation and Students’ Union.