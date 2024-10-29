Empowering Future Sports Leaders: West College Scotland Launches New Mentorship Programme

West College Scotland is proud to announce the launch of its new mentorship programme, designed to support and develop students enrolled in the HND Sports programme across our three college campuses, in Paisley, Clydebank and Greenock. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic studies and professional practice, offering students real-world insights and hands-on experience to enhance their career prospects in the sports industry.

The mentorship programme draws on the expertise of a diverse group of industry professionals from various sectors and roles across the sports and fitness sector. Among the mentors is Eilidh McDonald, Development Officer at the Scottish Handball Association, who specialises in sport development, grassroots initiatives, and advancing women’s participation in handball across Scotland. Lee Gallacher, Sport Development Coordinator at the University of Strathclyde, brings a wealth of experience in coaching and development, including roles with Scottish Student Sport and East Kilbride Thistle U20s.

Also contributing is Jake Griffin-Ross, Teen Lead at Young Movers, a football and strength & conditioning coach with a strong commitment to youth development. Additionally, Rebekka Findlay, a retired international badminton player and lecturer, is now focused on research into how the menstrual cycle affects sporting performance, alongside coaching the Scottish Junior Badminton Squad.

Finally, Lee Thomson, a football analyst with over 12 years of experience, specialises in performance analysis, technology integration, and elite-level player development and Savannah Antoine. West College Scotland’s Active Campus Coordinator and international netball coach and player, with a passion for player development and promoting physical activity in her community. More mentors will be announced soon.

The pioneering programme provides HND sports students with one-on-one guidance from experienced professionals, helping them gain practical skills, build confidence, and establish valuable networks for future career success.

Sport & Fitness Lecturer, Marc McJimpsey said, “We are thrilled to introduce this mentorship programme, which we believe will be a game-changer for our HND sports students. By connecting them with industry professionals, we are not only providing valuable learning experiences but also opening doors to potential career opportunities. Our goal is to equip our students with the skills and confidence they need to become future leaders in the sports industry.”

This initiative was officially launched this week at an event held at the College’s Clydebank campus where the students had a chance to meet the mentors and hear some more about their experiences and how they will support their learning going forward. The pioneering programme underscores West College Scotland’s commitment to equipping its students with the tools, connections, and confidence needed to become future leaders in the sports industry.