Charitable enterprise project sees beauticians help improve children’s lives

@BordersCollege Schools Academy Beauty students have successfully completed their Enterprise Unit by putting together events to help raise money for the local charity Cash for Kids and raising awareness of recycling clothes.

The students organised a ‘wear your PJs day’ and donated a pound to the charity, which supports children and young people affected by poverty, abuse, neglect, life-limiting illness and those with additional needs.

It was a massive success, raising a total of £124, with many College departments donating to the cause and also taking part in the fun by wearing their pyjamas for the day.

They were also involved in the Wear, Share, Care initiative by Radio Borders and this involved recycling unwanted clothes, shoes and bags. An amazing amount of clothes were delivered to the drop-off point at the Scottish Borders Campus.

Beauty Therapy Lecturer Liesa Hamilton commented:

“This was a great opportunity to have a good clear out, whilst doing our bit for charity and also for Global recycling day, with the recycled clothes weighing 144 kilos in total. For every tonne of clothes collected, Cash for Kids will receive £400 to support disadvantaged children.”

Nathans Wastesavers picked up the clothing and, if usable, the items will be exported around the world. If the clothing can’t be reused it is turned into materials such as insulation so nothing is wasted.

The students also ordered their own recycling bank to be placed at the College, long-term. The metal outdoor bank is the perfect solution for recycling clothes on a regular basis, with the bank well situated outside the entrance at the side of the building close to the Library.

Liesa added:

“I was very proud of the students raising the money for Cash for Kids and also making people aware of the importance of recycling clothes. They all did their bit by making posters, promoting the project in classes around the College and talking live on the radio. Overall, it was a great success and so nice to get back to doing things like this again as we weren’t able to do in the past 2 years.”

Schools Academy student Brooke Johnstone said:

“We all really enjoyed making money for children whose families can’t afford everyday needs.”

