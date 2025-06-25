City of Wolverhampton College students get lowdown on renewable energy at E.ON Net Zero Training Academy

Students at City of Wolverhampton College gained first-hand experience of the latest innovations in sustainable energy during a Renewable Awareness Day at E.ON’s Net Zero Training Academy in Kingswinford.

The students, who are studying for electrical qualifications at the college’s Wellington Road campus, attended presentations and interactive workshops covering solar power and battery storage systems, energy efficient urban development, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, and air source heat pump technology.

The sessions provided an in-depth look at how the systems operate, installation processes, cost considerations, and the increasing demand for skilled professionals in the green energy sector.

The hands-on learning opportunity is part of the college’s mission to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed for the evolving job market, particularly in industries aligned with net zero targets and sustainable development goals. It also opens doors to potential career paths in one of the fastest growing sectors of the economy.

Kevin Pepkowski, aged 17, who is studying for an electrical installation technical certificate, said:

“It was great to see how E.ON is adapting to sustainable energy, get information about the skills employees will need and find out about job opportunities with the company in the future.”

Peter Merry, deputy principal and chief executive at the college, said:

“Working with E.ON and benefitting from the immersive learning experiences on offer at its Net Zero Training Academy reinforces the college’s commitment to ensuring students gain the skills, knowledge, and experience needed to meet the demands of a greener economy.

“We hope this marks the beginning of a wider collaboration with E.ON, creating even more opportunities for our students.”

Phil Gilbert, director of Net Zero Delivery at E.ON Next, said:

“The advantage of our Kingswinford-based training academy is our ability to not only inspire and train our own colleagues about the part they’re playing in energy transition, but to offer this out as a wider educational facility as well.

“It’s great to have welcomed students from City of Wolverhampton College to our academy, and we’re pleased to be supporting our local communities and the creation of green skills.

“We welcome the government’s commitment to the Warm Homes Plan and believe partnerships with cities, businesses and industries are key to achieving affordable energy, as well as wider benefits for people and for society into the longer term.”

City of Wolverhampton College was graded ‘Good’ by Ofsted in January 2023. In a typical year, it provides learning to around 10,000 students, as well as over 600 apprentices working for employers across the Black Country, West Midlands and beyond.