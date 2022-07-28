Loughborough College alumni will have a big say in the story of the new football season

More than 80 current or former Loughborough College students will help to write the story of football around the world in the 2022/23 season.

The College has a proud history of working with professional clubs, including Premier League sides Nottingham Forest and Leicester City, to support young players with their academic progress.

Over the next few months, the College will be represented by nine players in the Premier League; 44 in the English Football League; 10 in the National League and 18 players starring in leagues in other countries.

Our alumni also feature several stars who look set to play in the Men’s World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Matt O’Dowd, Head of Elite Sport and Development at Loughborough College, said:

“When you take a look at our roster of alumni, it’s remarkable to think they will be playing such a big role in the drama of the season ahead.

“There are some massive stakes this season, especially in a world cup year, and we can’t wait to see how our current and former students get on. It makes us so proud to know that we’ve played a part in their journey.”

The EFL season starts on 29th July followed by the Premier League on 5th August and the National League on 6th August.

Here’s our alumni who are lining up this season:

Premier League

Jeffrey Schlupp – Crystal Palace

Brennan Johnson – Nottingham Forest

Dale Taylor – Nottingham Forest

Harvey Barnes – Leicester City

Ben Chilwell – Chelsea

Hamza Choudhury – Leicester City

Luke Thomas – Leicester City

Kiernan Dewsbury- Hall – Leicester City

Alex Mighten – Nottingham Forest

Football League

Jeff Hendrick – Reading

Josh Andrews – Doncaster Rovers (loan)

Cedric Kipre – Cardiff City (loan)

Andy King – Bristol City

Tom Hopper – Lincoln City

Max Lowe – Sheffield United

Dylan Wharton – Sheffield United

Charles Vernam – Lincoln City

Liam Moore – Reading

Mason Bennett – Millwall

Morgan Whittaker – Plymouth Argyle (loan)

Louie Sibley – Derby County

Jack Stretton – Derby County

Eiran Cashin – Derby County

Jason Knight – Derby County

Max Bird – Derby County

Callum Elder – Hull City

Mitchell Roberts – Birmingham City

Ryan Stirk – Birmingham City

Zach Jeacock – Birmingham City

Josh Knight – Peterborough United

Oliver Norburn – Peterborough United

Jordan Brown – Leyton Orient

Connor Wood – Leyton Orient

Callum Guy – Carlisle United

Farrend Rawson – Morecambe

Kellan Gordon – Mansfield Town

Will Swan – Mansfield Town (loan)

Riley Harbottle – Mansfield Town (loan)

Kwame Thomas – Sutton United

Offrande Zanzala – Newport County

Calum MacDonald – Tranmere Rovers

Khanya Leshabela – Crewe Alexander (loan)

Admiral Muskwe – Luton Town

Ben Wiles – Rotherham United

Joshua Kayode – Rotherham United

Jake Hull – Rotherham United

Nico Gordon – Birmingham City

Marcel Oakley – Birmingham City

Jordan James – Birmingham City

George Hall – Birmingham City

Tate Campbell – Birmingham City

Adan George – Birmingham City

Kyle Hurst – Doncaster Rovers

National League

Joey Jones – Solihull Motors

George Carline – Chesterfield

Luther Munakandfa – Notts County

Kairo Mitchell – Notts County

Matt Robinson – Dagenham & Redbridge

Harry Panayiotou – Aldershot Town

Michael Kelly – Eastleigh

George Taft – Scunthorpe United

Levi Amantchi – Baintree Town

Jake Cooper – Altrincham FC

Abroad

Jude Bellingham – Dortmund

Calvin Bassey – Ajax

Arvin Appiah – Almeria

Lee Buchanan – Werder Bremen

Mo Adams – Al Shabab

Festy Ebosele – Udinese

Alex Pascanu – SD Ponferradina

Jayden Richardson – Aberdeen

Tom Parkes – Livingston

Henrich Ravas – Widzew Lodz

Ryan Burke – Bohemian FC

Dennis Gyamfi – Dinamo Zagreb

Archie Brown – FC Lausanne-Sport

Jozsef Keaveny – Angkor Tigers

Alie Sesay – PSIS Semarang

Adi Yussuf – St Joseph’s

Max Ram – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Joshua Bradley Hurst – Clyde

Published in