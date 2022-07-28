Loughborough College alumni will have a big say in the story of the new football season
More than 80 current or former Loughborough College students will help to write the story of football around the world in the 2022/23 season.
The College has a proud history of working with professional clubs, including Premier League sides Nottingham Forest and Leicester City, to support young players with their academic progress.
Over the next few months, the College will be represented by nine players in the Premier League; 44 in the English Football League; 10 in the National League and 18 players starring in leagues in other countries.
Our alumni also feature several stars who look set to play in the Men’s World Cup in Qatar later this year.
Matt O’Dowd, Head of Elite Sport and Development at Loughborough College, said:
“When you take a look at our roster of alumni, it’s remarkable to think they will be playing such a big role in the drama of the season ahead.
“There are some massive stakes this season, especially in a world cup year, and we can’t wait to see how our current and former students get on. It makes us so proud to know that we’ve played a part in their journey.”
The EFL season starts on 29th July followed by the Premier League on 5th August and the National League on 6th August.
Here’s our alumni who are lining up this season:
Premier League
- Jeffrey Schlupp – Crystal Palace
- Brennan Johnson – Nottingham Forest
- Dale Taylor – Nottingham Forest
- Harvey Barnes – Leicester City
- Ben Chilwell – Chelsea
- Hamza Choudhury – Leicester City
- Luke Thomas – Leicester City
- Kiernan Dewsbury- Hall – Leicester City
- Alex Mighten – Nottingham Forest
Football League
- Jeff Hendrick – Reading
- Josh Andrews – Doncaster Rovers (loan)
- Cedric Kipre – Cardiff City (loan)
- Andy King – Bristol City
- Tom Hopper – Lincoln City
- Max Lowe – Sheffield United
- Dylan Wharton – Sheffield United
- Charles Vernam – Lincoln City
- Liam Moore – Reading
- Mason Bennett – Millwall
- Morgan Whittaker – Plymouth Argyle (loan)
- Louie Sibley – Derby County
- Jack Stretton – Derby County
- Eiran Cashin – Derby County
- Jason Knight – Derby County
- Max Bird – Derby County
- Callum Elder – Hull City
- Mitchell Roberts – Birmingham City
- Ryan Stirk – Birmingham City
- Zach Jeacock – Birmingham City
- Josh Knight – Peterborough United
- Oliver Norburn – Peterborough United
- Jordan Brown – Leyton Orient
- Connor Wood – Leyton Orient
- Callum Guy – Carlisle United
- Farrend Rawson – Morecambe
- Kellan Gordon – Mansfield Town
- Will Swan – Mansfield Town (loan)
- Riley Harbottle – Mansfield Town (loan)
- Kwame Thomas – Sutton United
- Offrande Zanzala – Newport County
- Calum MacDonald – Tranmere Rovers
- Khanya Leshabela – Crewe Alexander (loan)
- Admiral Muskwe – Luton Town
- Ben Wiles – Rotherham United
- Joshua Kayode – Rotherham United
- Jake Hull – Rotherham United
- Nico Gordon – Birmingham City
- Marcel Oakley – Birmingham City
- Jordan James – Birmingham City
- George Hall – Birmingham City
- Tate Campbell – Birmingham City
- Adan George – Birmingham City
- Kyle Hurst – Doncaster Rovers
National League
- Joey Jones – Solihull Motors
- George Carline – Chesterfield
- Luther Munakandfa – Notts County
- Kairo Mitchell – Notts County
- Matt Robinson – Dagenham & Redbridge
- Harry Panayiotou – Aldershot Town
- Michael Kelly – Eastleigh
- George Taft – Scunthorpe United
- Levi Amantchi – Baintree Town
- Jake Cooper – Altrincham FC
Abroad
- Jude Bellingham – Dortmund
- Calvin Bassey – Ajax
- Arvin Appiah – Almeria
- Lee Buchanan – Werder Bremen
- Mo Adams – Al Shabab
- Festy Ebosele – Udinese
- Alex Pascanu – SD Ponferradina
- Jayden Richardson – Aberdeen
- Tom Parkes – Livingston
- Henrich Ravas – Widzew Lodz
- Ryan Burke – Bohemian FC
- Dennis Gyamfi – Dinamo Zagreb
- Archie Brown – FC Lausanne-Sport
- Jozsef Keaveny – Angkor Tigers
- Alie Sesay – PSIS Semarang
- Adi Yussuf – St Joseph’s
- Max Ram – Inverness Caledonian Thistle
- Joshua Bradley Hurst – Clyde
