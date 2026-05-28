College Signs IRES 2027+ Pledge to Boost Regional Skills

@BordersCollege reinforced its commitment to regional skills development as Principal Pete Smith recently signed the IRES 2027+ Pledge.

The pledge supports the next phase of the Integrated Regional Employability and Skills (IRES) programme, an ambitious, evidence-led initiative developed in collaboration with more than 180 partners. The IRES 2027+ proposal aims to create a more joined-up, responsive, and future-ready skills system, helping individuals progress into higher-skilled, better-paid employment while supporting business growth and the wider regional economy.

Building on the success of existing partnerships, the new phase places a strong emphasis on clear pathways into sustainable careers, particularly for those experiencing in-work poverty. It is designed to complement current provision, enhancing opportunities rather than duplicating services.

College Principal Pete Smith said:

“Colleges play a vital role in the IRES programme, and signing this pledge underscores Borders College’s continued leadership in supporting employability and skills across the region. It also demonstrates our commitment to working collaboratively with partners to help shape a thriving and inclusive workforce for the future.”

Borders College offers a wide range of learning opportunities and courses across various disciplines. So, whether you’re interested in vocational training, professional development, or pursuing higher education, the College provides options to suit different interests and career paths.

The College has a reputation for delivering industry-relevant training programmes. The curriculum is designed in collaboration with employers and industry experts to ensure students acquire the skills and knowledge required in the job market. This practical approach enhances employability prospects for graduates.

Borders College boasts a team of experienced and qualified staff members who are dedicated to delivering high-quality education. They bring their expertise and industry experience into the classroom, creating a conducive learning environment and providing valuable guidance to students.

The College is equipped with modern facilities and resources, including well-equipped classrooms, workshops, and I.T. resources. These facilities enhance the learning experience and provide students with access to the tools they need to succeed in their studies.

At Borders College, we prioritise the well-being and success of its students. The College offers a wide range of support services. These services ensure that students receive the help they need to excel academically and personally.

These are just some of the factors that contribute to Borders College’s reputation as a great college to study at, offering a supportive learning environment, industry-relevance, and opportunities for personal and professional growth.