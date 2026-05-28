HRUC chosen to deliver new, flexible lifelong learning opportunities

Learners looking to fit their studies around a job or retrain for a new career will be able to benefit from a new student finance system offered at Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge Colleges (HRUC).

Earlier this month, the government confirmed the first 130 colleges and universities that will offer the new Lifelong Learning Entitlement (LLE) system.

This means that higher education learners at HRUC aged up to 60 will be able to apply for a maximum of £39,160 for tuition fees, equal to four years of post-18 education.

Instead of only funding full academic years, the new system will allow people to apply for funding for shorter courses or modules for the first time. The modules focus on subject groups that address priority skills needs, including allied health, architecture, chemistry, computing, economics, engineering, health and social care, mathematical sciences, nursing and midwifery, and physics and astronomy.

The short courses can be taken on their own or built into a full qualification over time. Learners will be able to fit their learning around life commitments, rather than having to complete a three-year full-time degree in one go.

LLE will also fund bachelor’s degrees, postgraduate certificates in education, integrated master’s degrees, foundation degrees, higher technical qualifications, and level 4, 5 and 6 qualifications.

Financial support will be available for people with disabilities, help with childcare, and travel grants. Eligible students can also apply for maintenance support to help with living costs.

LLE aims to break down barriers to education by providing access to more flexible options and helping people to upskill and retrain, particularly for adults who are already working.

Jo Withers, HRUC’s Executive Director for Growth and Partnerships, said:

“We are delighted to have been chosen as one of the first providers to offer the new LLE system. This will allow our higher education learners to study in the way that works best for them by offering more flexible ways to access our high-quality courses. With more choice in how and when you choose to study, we welcome all learners looking to expand their options through education.”

Those who already have a degree may be able to access LLE funding if they have remaining student finance entitlement or are looking to retrain in priority subject areas such as medicine or social work.

Applications for LLE funding open in September 2026 for courses or modules starting from January 2027 onwards.