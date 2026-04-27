College squad nets first competitive win

Barking & Dagenham College is celebrating a fantastic sporting milestone this half term, as its newly formed Netball Team secured their first ever competitive win with a hard fought 18–16 victory against Saint Francis Xavier.

The match saw the College squad deliver an impressive performance from start to finish. The team demonstrated strong communication, determination, and tactical awareness, winning every quarter and maintaining their composure throughout a closely contested game. Despite the narrow scoreline, the players remained focused and disciplined, showing maturity and confidence beyond their experience level. Their ability to stay calm under pressure and execute their game plan played a key role in securing the result, with each player contributing to a well-earned and memorable win.

What makes the achievement particularly noteworthy is the diverse make-up of the squad. The team brings together students from a wide range of curriculum areas across the College, many of whom had never played netball before joining. Their rapid progress is a testament to their commitment, enthusiasm, and willingness to learn – as well as the supportive environment created by the College’s sports staff. The inclusive nature of the team has helped foster new friendships and a shared sense of purpose, bringing together students who may not otherwise have had the opportunity to connect.

The victory marks an exciting step forward for the College’s growing sports programme, which aims to give students opportunities to develop both their athletic ability and their confidence through competitive fixtures and regular training. As the programme continues to expand, the College remains committed to creating accessible pathways into sport, ensuring that all students, regardless of background or experience, can take part and benefit from being active.

The team has been training consistently since the start of the academic year, building skills in passing, movement, shooting, and defensive play. Their hard work was clearly visible on court, with players showing excellent teamwork and a strong sense of unity. Regular training sessions have not only improved technical ability but also strengthened communication and trust between players, both of which were evident throughout the match.

In addition to the students’ success, the project has also helped bring together staff from across the College, including tutors, support staff, and fitness staff, who have all played a part in launching and supporting the team. The initiative has strengthened cross department collaboration at the College and sparked plans to establish a staff netball team in the near future, promoting wellbeing and encouraging more colleagues to get active. This wider involvement highlights the positive impact sport can have across the whole College community.

Support & Achievement Mentor at Barking & Dagenham College, Nikki, said:

“I’m incredibly proud of the team. For many of our players, this is their first experience of competitive netball, and to see them come together, support one another, and secure their first win is fantastic. Their attitude has been brilliant from day one, and this result is a reflection of their hard work and commitment. We’re excited to see how they continue to grow as a team.”

The College is encouraging more students to get involved in sport, whether competitively or recreationally, and hopes this first victory will inspire others to join. With strong foundations now in place, the future looks bright for the team as they build on this success and continue their development in the months ahead.