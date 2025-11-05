COLEG Cambria will showcase its wide range of A Levels, vocational courses, state-of-the-art facilities, and outstanding student support at a series of open events this month (November).

The events will take place on the following dates:

Deeside and Deeside Sixth – Thursday November 6, 5.30pm–8pm

Llysfasi – Saturday November 8, 10am–1pm

Yale and Yale Sixth, Wrexham – Wednesday November 12, 5.30pm–8pm

Bersham Road, Wrexham – Wednesday November 12, 5.30pm–8pm

Northop – Saturday November 15, 10am–1pm

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet and speak with tutors and support staff, tour the college’s modern, multi-million-pound facilities, and explore the wide range of full-time and part-time programmes available – including A Levels, BTECs, Vocational courses and Apprenticeships, and higher education routes through Cambria University Centre.

Coleg Cambria Principal Sue Price said these events provide a platform for prospective students to discover all the college offers, as well as being the first opportunity to apply for courses beginning in September 2026.

“Our open events are among the most popular in the academic calendar and attract hundreds of prospective learners looking ahead to the next stage of their education,” said Mrs Price.

“They are a chance to experience first-hand the breadth of opportunities we offer, from Esports, Music, and Animal Management to Forestry, Beauty Therapy, Construction, and Business.

“Visitors can explore our modern learning environments, speak directly with tutors, and find out about the exceptional health, wellbeing, and inclusion support available at every campus.”

Attendees will have the chance to explore courses and qualifications across all subject areas, meet staff and lecturers, and tour the cutting-edge facilities – including a 3D virtual walk-through of each site.

There will also be information available on bilingual study opportunities and part-time programmes, and visitors will be able to submit their applications on the day, which is advised given a rise in demand for places in past years.

One student who benefited from Coleg Cambria’s hands-on approach is Emily Jackson, a former BTEC Level 3 Construction and Built Environment learner at Bersham Road.

“I chose to study at Coleg Cambria as it offered the best path into my chosen industry,” said Emily.

“The hands-on coursework and supportive tutors, with real-world experience, made learning engaging and insightful.

“After completing my Level 3 course, I progressed to my HNC at the same college, avoiding the need for university. Now, I work as an Architectural Technician at CB3 Design Architects in Cheshire.”

Coleg Cambria is one of the leading further and higher education institutions in Wales, serving thousands of learners each year across its campuses in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi, and Wrexham. The college offers a wide range of academic and vocational courses, apprenticeships, and professional qualifications designed to meet the needs of students, employers, and the wider community. Known for its strong industry links, modern facilities, and commitment to innovation, Coleg Cambria provides learners with the skills, support, and experience needed to succeed in their chosen careers. The college is also dedicated to promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and lifelong learning.