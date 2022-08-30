College unveils wide range of new part-time courses for flexible learning

COLEG CAMBRIA has unveiled a wide range of part-time courses to be delivered across north east Wales from September.

Flexible professional and training qualifications are available at Cambria sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Northop and Llysfasi, in addition to community facilities in the region.

Designed to improve and enhance work skills and career development, applicants can study anything from printmaking and first aid at work, to cocktail making, floristry and dog grooming.

Among the accrediting organisations working in partnership with the college are IOSH, Welsh Government, City and Guids, Lantra, CIPD, Prince2, and Learn Welsh.

Principal Sue Price encouraged people in work or seeking a new opportunity to get in touch to find out more.

“The breadth of part-time courses we have on offer demonstrate our close links with industry and some of the country’s leading awards bodies,” she said.

“Whether you are employed and wanting to upskill or looking for a change in career, or you want to meet new people and learn something new, there is a course for everyone.

“The flexibility of studying online and in person makes them easily accessible, wherever you are.”

Mrs Price added: “We also provide adult and community learning as well as Skills for Adults courses in a range of subjects across our sites in Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire, as well as community venues in those areas.

“And there is also funding support available via a Personal Learning Account if you’re over 19 years old and living in Wales, in employment earning under £29,534 a year, or your job is at risk.

“There are lots of avenues you can pursue with Coleg Cambria, the future starts here.”

For more information, email [email protected] or call 0300 30 30 007.

Visit the website here for more on the part-time courses available: www.cambria.ac.uk/adult-and-professional-part-time-courses.

