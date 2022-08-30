Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
1st for EPA headline banner ad

College unveils wide range of new part-time courses for flexible learning

Coleg August 30, 2022

COLEG CAMBRIA has unveiled a wide range of part-time courses to be delivered across north east Wales from September.

Flexible professional and training qualifications are available at Cambria sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Northop and Llysfasi, in addition to community facilities in the region.

Designed to improve and enhance work skills and career development, applicants can study anything from printmaking and first aid at work, to cocktail making, floristry and dog grooming.

Among the accrediting organisations working in partnership with the college are IOSH, Welsh Government, City and Guids, Lantra, CIPD, Prince2, and Learn Welsh.

Principal Sue Price encouraged people in work or seeking a new opportunity to get in touch to find out more.

“The breadth of part-time courses we have on offer demonstrate our close links with industry and some of the country’s leading awards bodies,” she said.

“Whether you are employed and wanting to upskill or looking for a change in career, or you want to meet new people and learn something new, there is a course for everyone.

“The flexibility of studying online and in person makes them easily accessible, wherever you are.”

Mrs Price added: “We also provide adult and community learning as well as Skills for Adults courses in a range of subjects across our sites in Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire, as well as community venues in those areas.

“And there is also funding support available via a Personal Learning Account if you’re over 19 years old and living in Wales, in employment earning under £29,534 a year, or your job is at risk.

“There are lots of avenues you can pursue with Coleg Cambria, the future starts here.”

For more information, email [email protected] or call 0300 30 30 007.

Visit the website here for more on the part-time courses available: www.cambria.ac.uk/adult-and-professional-part-time-courses.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Coleg

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this