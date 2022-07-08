‘Creating a better world’ – innovative and powerful student art and design exhibition in the old Body Shop at the Potteries shopping centre

On Thursday 7th July a private viewing was held to launch the ‘Creating a better world’ exhibition at the Potteries shopping centre– the annual art and design show from Stoke on Trent College. The event was opened by Jonathan Bellamy Chair of Stoke On Trent Centre BID who sponsored the event and Lisa Capper MBE CEO and Principal of the College.

Earlier in the year the College and its Digital and Creative Hub showcased its digital and creative media work to Treasury Whitehall Secretary Simon Clarke MP, and this time it is the work of the Art and Design students.

The theme of the live project work this year is on the environment and the students have worked to commissioned real-life briefs to showcase the impact of sustainability-action on our lives. It also includes reflections and sculptures from some of the asylum seekers and refugees the College works with.

Over 90 students studying from level 1 to level 3 (the equivalent of A level) are exhibiting their end of year work.

The exhibition is in the old Body Shop in the Potteries shopping centre which has been transformed by the College’s construction students in to a gallery – this impressive space and installations is of a high standard and is open for viewing on Friday and Saturday following the launch.

Lisa Capper MBE Principal and CEO said

‘It is important to showcase the work of our students so they can understand the impact they can have using their talent and skills. Some of work on display has come from commissioned briefs and use a combination of art, design and photography. The 360-degree enlarged photo of Stoke On Trent landmarks is stunning and a reminder of the heritage of the creative skills of this City. We are enrolling now for our next cohort of young people and adults so please do get in touch if you feel inspired after seeing the exhibition.’

Jonathan Bellamy Chair Centre BID said

‘The transformation of this space is just what we want to see in Stoke and they couldn’t have picked a better theme as we move closer to the Better World Festival later in July. We are very pleased to be working in partnership with Stoke on Trent College and their team.

Jeremy Cartwright Chair of the Board said:

‘This exhibition showcases a high level of skills and talent of our budding artists in the City. Creative Industries is such an important part of our emerging economy in this area and the College is working with employers to ensure opportunities for our talented students’

Details:

Private view is Thursday 5th July 5.30-7pm, speeches and student showcase at 6.15.

The exhibition is open to public Friday and Saturday all day.

Stoke on Trent Further Education College at Cauldon and Burslem have state of the art facilities provides education and training for around 8000 learners a year aged 16-18 and adult learners and around 700 apprentices. The work in key sectors and through Colleges such as Stoke will also form part of the new LSIP – Local Skills and Improvement Plan launched in the Government’s Skills for Jobs White Paper

