creative-enterprise-students-showcase-exceptional creations at pop-up market

A number of talented Creative Enterprise students showcased a fantastic collection of creations at HSDC South Downs’ second Not Yet On The High Street pop-up market.

A variety of products from t-shirts, illustrations, stationary books, and earrings to clothing, tote bags, and stickers were on display at the event held on Thursday 15 June at our South Downs Campus.

Our Creative Enterprise UAL Level 4 Diploma students had the chance to share their products with fellow artists and local shop owners during the first hour of the market. This provided an excellent opportunity to network within the local industry with the hope of getting some of the products out to local independent shops and assisting in kickstarting their creative careers.

An employee from Portsmouth City Council was also in attendance as she manages five shops in the city. She was excited to view potential new products for those stores. She seemed delighted with what she saw and will be placing orders directly with some students.

This was then followed by visits from the general public alongside family and friends of the students who were able to visit around 17 incredible stalls whilst enjoying some live acoustic music followed by a fashion show in the college theatre.

Alongside the stalls, attendees were able to visit the art building to view an exquisite end-of-year art exhibition created by our current Art students across a range of courses including Fashion and Graphics.

Paul Parsons, who teaches Creative Enterprise, said:

“The students worked so hard to bring this event to life, their stands looked amazing and their products connect well with the audience.

Student Sarah, whose new company is called Shape Shifters Designs made over £190. She was absolutely buzzing at the end of the night, for me, it’s what it is all about! She created an outcome that people just wanted.”

Student AJ Golden said:

“As a mature student, coming back to HSDC has been really cool and the staff are awesome. I have loved every minute of learning on the Creative Enterprise course and hopefully aim to wholesale some of my items and to continue to get my name out there.

I am hoping to get a tattoo Apprenticeship in the future and the Creative Enterprise course has really helped me create a good portfolio for this.”

Student and photographer Rebecca Ralph added:

“I have really enjoyed the Creative Enterprise course – it has been a lot of fun. It has been really great to see the creative side of everyone’s creations and not just your own.

I hope to open a portrait photography studio in the future and aim to continue to participate in markets on the side as I am loving it so far! I have done a couple of local markets previously but this has been the biggest one so far and the one I have been most ready for.”

Student and owner of Becca Boswell Designs, Rebecca Boswell said:

“Today I am showcasing a collection of all my work from the last year. I hope to sell some products as the last market I did as part of the Creative Enterprise course was a success.

My lecturer Paul Parsons has been a great support during my studies too. I have an Etsy account ready to sell any stock I am unable to sell today and I have emailed craft markets in the hope of continuing.”

