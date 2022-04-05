Derby College Group Rag Week Total

A Level and GCSE plus students and staff at Derby College Group’s Joseph Wright Centre have raised £884 which has been split between Cancer Research UK and Derbyshire MIND.

The tutor group headed by Business teacher Jim Byng raised the most money through a series of activities including a 5k run, cake sale and 100 squats challenge. The group then followed up these efforts by completing a 40-length sponsored swim at Nuffield Health centre to raise money for the Ukrainian appeal.

Mr Byng said: “I am very proud of the students in my tutor group and indeed everyone who supported this year’s Rag Week. The money raised is going to two very worthwhile charities.”

