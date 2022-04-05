Cart

From education to employment
Derby College Group Rag Week Total

Derby College April 5, 2022
Pictured, from left: tutor Jim Byng with A level students Neena Gandhi-Piggott, Jake Vere, Henry Carvell, Felix Heard and Danyal Khan.

A Level and GCSE plus students and staff at Derby College Group’s Joseph Wright Centre have raised £884 which has been split between Cancer Research UK and Derbyshire MIND.

The tutor group headed by Business teacher Jim Byng raised the most money through a series of activities including a 5k run, cake sale and 100 squats challenge.  The group then followed up these efforts by completing a 40-length sponsored swim at Nuffield Health centre to raise money for the Ukrainian appeal.

Mr Byng said: “I am very proud of the students in my tutor group and indeed everyone who supported this year’s Rag Week.  The money raised is going to two very worthwhile charities.”

Published in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
