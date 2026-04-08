Derby rises significantly in national graduate social mobility ranking

The University of Derby has climbed 13 places to 27th place in a national ranking that measures the social mobility of graduates.

Published annually by the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI), the English Social Mobility Index assesses how effectively universities support students from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds to access higher education and succeed.

In the newly published results which cover 2025, the University of Derby has climbed 13 places, moving to 27th overall as well as achieving its highest-ever position for median graduate salaries among students from the most socially-economically disadvantaged backgrounds, ranking 8th nationally.

The rankings are based on several factors, including access to higher education, student continuation rates and graduate outcomes, combining data across all graduate modes of study except apprenticeships.

Compiled by London South Bank University, the index measures social mobility through the number of socio-economically disadvantaged graduates and the social distance they travel for each registered higher education institution in England.

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Derby, said:

“I am delighted that the University of Derby’s whole-institution approach is reflected in our significant rise in this year’s Social Mobility Index.

“As an anchor institution committed to widening opportunity and tackling inequity, it is particularly encouraging to see this recognised in the strong median salary outcomes achieved by our graduates – especially from communities that face the greatest structural barriers.

“Indices such as this provide an important contribution to the wider suite of measures that guide the sector and offer valuable context for the Department for Education’s Access and Participation Task and Finish Group. Their review of how we can better identify and address systemic barriers, combined with insights such as these, will help drive national efforts to improve social mobility.”

As Chair of the Government’s Higher Education Access and Participation Task and Finish Group, Professor Mitchell is recognised within the sector for improving opportunities for students from disadvantaged groups and areas of low participation to progress on to positive destinations.

The University of Derby has a growing reputation as a leading institution for social mobility. Derby was named University of the Year at the UK Social Mobility Awards in 2020 and crowned a double winner in two categories at the 2025 NEON Awards – Contribution to Widening Access and Widening Access Partnership Award.

The University plays a central role in regional regeneration and skills development, contributing to major initiatives such as EMCCA’s Inclusive Growth Plan and the 10-year Staveley Regeneration project.

Alongside its employer-led pathways, the University’s strong civic and community infrastructure further enhances its impact. It chairs the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities UK, and its CivicLAB programmes connect research with industry, schools, and the wider community.

Industry engagement and employability is embedded throughout the student experience – from careers fairs and live project briefs to placements, year-in-industry opportunities, and close collaboration with leading employers of all sizes.

Professor Mitchell added:

“At Derby, we are committed to connecting students to high-quality employment opportunities through industry-informed curriculum, applied learning and strong partnerships with employers.

“Collectively, this coordinated whole institution approach drives the University of Derby’s strong outcomes and is reflected in our significant rise in this year’s Social Mobility Index.”