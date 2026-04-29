University’s Chester Exchange Project to strengthen employment opportunities through mentoring pilot

A new initiative to connect students and recent graduates with employers, professionals and alumni across the region is being launched by the University of Chester.

The Chester Exchange Project 2026 is a new professional mentoring pilot which aims to support students in developing confidence, exploring career pathways and building meaningful professional relationships through structured mentoring conversations.

A key element of the programme includes an in-person mentoring and networking event which will be held at Chester Town Hall on Thursday, June 11, bringing together students and professionals from a wide range of sectors.

Participants in the programme will take part in three mentoring interactions over a three-month period. These include an initial introduction meeting, the in-person event and a follow-up conversation designed to help students reflect on their learning and identify next steps in their career development.

The initiative reflects the University’s ongoing commitment to strengthening links between education and industry, supporting inclusive career opportunities and encouraging graduate talent to remain and develop within the region. Employers and professionals taking part will have the opportunity to share their experience, support emerging talent and contribute to the development of future workforce skills.

As a pilot, Chester Exchange represents an important step in developing sustainable mentoring opportunities that connect students with real-world insight and professional networks.

Angie Standish, Head of Careers and Employability at the University of Chester, said: “We want students and graduates to understand that reaching out and building connections isn’t about cutting corners, it’s an essential part of how careers develop.

“Having someone who knows your strengths and is willing to vouch for you can open doors in a way that applications alone often can’t. It’s completely expected, and encouraged, to seek support, ask questions and learn from those around you. The people you meet whether peers, alumni or professionals can offer guidance, perspective and opportunities that make a real difference.

“This programme is about creating those connections in a genuine and supportive way, helping individuals grow their confidence and realise that they don’t have to navigate their career journey alone.”

With 89.8% of University of Chester graduates in employment and/or further study – and 73.1% in high-skilled roles – Chester continues to outperform both the sector average and the post-92 average. These results reflect the University’s commitment to equipping students with the skills, experiences and confidence needed to succeed in a competitive job market.