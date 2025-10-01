Digital Innovation Back on Tour: GMColleges CDI Roadshows Return to Power Up Greater Manchester SMEs 

Greater Manchester’s Further Education colleges are once again opening their doors to local businesses as the GMColleges CDI Roadshows return for a second series that promise to be bigger, bolder and more impactful than ever.

The Roadshows are part of the Centre for Digital Innovation (CDI) programme, one of the UK Government’s flagship Innovation Accelerator initiatives funded by Innovate UK. This ambitious programme unites Greater Manchester universities, FE colleges, and leading industry partners to create a supercluster of digital expertise, designed to help businesses across the region unlock growth through innovation.

Last year, all nine Greater Manchester FE Colleges welcomed hundreds of employers to events, showcasing the latest in Virtual Reality, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and more. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with leading organisations such as Electricity North West, the NHS, and Scan Computers among those engaging with new ideas and opportunities to strengthen their digital future.

This year, the CDI Roadshows return with a series of four dynamic events, each hosted by a different college and tailored to support local industries. Attendees will hear from expert speakers, gain hands-on insight into emerging technologies, and explore the facilities and support available to help businesses boost productivity, resilience and growth.

Chair of GMColleges, Anna Dawe, explained,

“The CDI Roadshows are all about bringing innovation directly to businesses in their communities. By working together across Greater Manchester, we’re equipping employers with the knowledge, tools and networks they need to thrive in a rapidly changing digital world.”

Businesses are invited to join their local event to discover cutting-edge facilities, tap into sector-specific expertise, connect with local people, partners, and networks and future-proof their organisation through digital innovation.