Double award delight for Fife College

Fife College was celebrating an award-winning week after being named winners at two award ceremonies.

The Fife College Students’ Association (FCSA) won two awards at the NUS Scotland awards in Edinburgh while the College’s OD&HR team won at The Great British Workplace Wellbeing Awards in London.

The FCSA picked up Liberation and Equality, and Community and Solidarity awards while the College beat off competition from across the UK to win the Best Wellbeing in the Workplace Strategy: Public Sector.

At the NUS Scotland Awards, the FCSA’s Liberation and Equality award recognised Tali Fisher’s work to reduce barriers for deaf students by creating a series of educational videos on social media and hosting BSL drop-in sessions.

Tali Fisher, FCSA President of Equality and Wellbeing said:

“I am so proud of what we’ve achieved this year. As a deaf student, it was very important to me to raise awareness of BSL and introduce Fife College students and staff to this connection to the deaf community.”

The Community and Solidarity Award recognised the FCSA’s collaborative work with prison-based learners which included the opportunity to nominate staff for the FCSA and Fife College awards and display prisoner artwork at the awards venue.

This is the second year in a row that the FCSA has won multiple awards at the NUS Scotland Awards, taking home three awards for Student of the Year, Club/Society of the Year, and College Students’ Association of the Year in 2022.

At The Great British Workplace Wellbeing Awards in London, the College’s introduction of a contemporary wellbeing strategy, and initiatives such as the successful series of Wellbeing festivals, were among those praised by judges at the employer awards which celebrate organisations in the UK that are influential in the area of wellbeing.

Mark Goodall, People Development Manager at Fife College, said:

“The investment in our people here at Fife College, including their wellbeing, is significant and sincere. It is therefore terrific to have this commitment recognised on a UK-wide stage. “Huge thanks to all colleagues who have contributed to the diverse range of wellbeing activities that we have and continue to provide across the college. “Special thanks to our Professional Services colleagues too who lead our social and community groups, faculty staff who provide practical sessions at the wellbeing festivals, and of course all our Wellbeing Champions.”

