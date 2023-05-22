News: Dream events role for University of Chester student at Eurovision

A University of Chester student has described the unforgettable experience of being part of the Eurovision host team after gaining one of the hotly-contested volunteering roles.

Events Management and International Tourism student, Carlotta Villa, has shown how determination and the right attitude can reap rewards by gaining one of only 500 volunteering roles, out of 2,000 applications, for the big event in Liverpool.

The 19-year-old from Ravenna, Italy, is in the first year of her degree at the University of Chester Business School. The inspirational student has got stuck into all opportunities at Chester from volunteering with the Chester Christmas lights switch-on, to being a busy student ambassador for the University alongside her studies, and she was delighted to achieve this latest big addition to her experience and CV.

She said: “As an Events Management student, Eurovision fan and music lover, taking part in the event was a big dream of mine, but never-in-a-million years would I have expected to have the opportunity to actually go.

“My Events Management lecturer advertised the position on our course channels and I managed to apply about 12 hours before applications were closed. A first screening was completed and I was invited to an interview two days later. After an extremely thorough interview I was accepted for the Eurovision Village Volunteer Role, and I realised how competitive the entire process had been, with 2,000 applicants and only 500 being selected.”

During her Eurovision week, Carlotta provided a warm welcome for visitors at Pier Head, assisting with directions, showing people around and helping to make sure that all were having a good time.

As well as checking tickets and answering queries, she was able to watch some of the acts, soak up the atmosphere and get to see the behind-the-scenes organisation of one of the biggest music competitions in the world.

She added: “I had an amazing time and I am genuinely sorry it is over, but extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to be part of it. I met dozens of extraordinary people – and I made friends with other volunteers who worked tirelessly to ensure everyone was happy and safe.

“The atmosphere was always joyful and full of excitement, especially during the amazing performances I got to watch after my shifts. I got to see many Eurovision 2023 entries, such as Gustaph (Belgium), Victor Vernicos (Greece), Marco Mengoni (Italy), Käärijä (Finland) and TuralTuranX (Azerbaijan), as well as other stars like VengaBoys.

“I loved every single second and I hope to be able to take part in something this special again, but most of all, it made me realise how much I appreciate my course and what exactly my career goals are.”

Dr Tim Brown, Programme Leader and Deputy Head for the Department of Marketing, Tourism and Destinations, said: “To have this outstanding experience in just the first year of her undergraduate studies is such a bonus for Carlotta’s future career, and we look forward to seeing where her Events Management and International Tourism Management degree takes her.”

