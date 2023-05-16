Emily receives 20k scholarship award from JP Mc Manus

Former South West College student, Emily McKenna, who studied a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Applied Science at South West College has been awarded a prestigious JP McManus Scholarship award of £20,000 towards her undergraduate studies.

Emily from Killeeshil completed a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Applied Science at the South West College Dungannon campus with a triple distinction star, achieving the equivalent academic standard of three A’s at A Level. This scholarship, sponsored by JP McManus, will provide financial assistance of £5,500 per year for the duration of Emily’s undergraduate programme at the University of Brighton, where she is currently studying Paramedical Science.

The scholarship, funded by Irish philanthropist JP McManus, equates to a maximum of £22,000 for a four-year course and aims to provide students from both the North and South of Ireland with access to third level education, irrespective of their background, by offering financial support to high achieving students who completed their Leaving Certificate/ A Level and BTEC qualifications in 2022.

Speaking about the scholarship, Emily expressed her sheer “delight” upon being chosen for the esteemed award, and says it helped alleviate her financial concerns when she went overseas to study at the University of Brighton.

Ruth Muldoon, her course co-ordinator at South West College, said:

“Emily has achieved a well-deserved award, thanks to her persistent dedication and hard work throughout her Extended Diploma. Her future in Paramedical Science is sure to be fortified by this recognition.

Our team takes great pride in Emily’s accomplishments, which are a testament to her unwavering drive and determination. It is a pleasure to see Emily and her family including parents Jerome and Gráinne filled with delight after having such positive experiences at South West College. Their happiness speaks volumes of the exceptional quality of teaching and support that Emily has received. We hold high hopes for her success in all her future endeavours.”

For further information on Level 3 Extended Diploma in Applied Science at South West College please visit: www.swc.ac.uk/courses

