End of year show celebrates the best in up-and-coming art and design 

The best new talent in art and design will display their work in the University of Chester(@uochester)’s end of year show.

Individually Together is a celebration of the diversity and creativity of the University’s 2024 Art and Design graduates.

The end of year exhibition will feature work from students across the disciplines of Fashion Communication and Marketing; Fashion Design; Fine Art; Graphic Design; Interior Design; Photograpy and Product Design. It will be open from Monday, June 10 to Friday, June 21 inclusive from 10am to 4pm at the University’s Creative Campus Kingsway.

Examples of work on display will include designs from TERRA NOVA, a fashion brand that “embodies the values of sustainability, quality and storytelling” by Enya Anton, who has recently completed a degree in BA (Hons) Fashion Design.

BA (Hons) Fashion Marketing and Communication student Jessica Burton is showing her final year project a fusion of streetwear and activewear she has showcased through an “avant-garde photoshoot inspired by the brand Dion Lee”.

Abie Dickenson, who has been studying for a BA (Hons) in Fine Art wanted to “push her boundaries and explore digital art” for her final year project on display “transforming my fluid, soft, botanical paintings into more dramatic and exciting images”.

BA (Hons) Photography student Faith Lapham is showing ‘One with Nature’, a “personal project that aims to express personal feelings through flowers and our senses”.

Associate Professor Bernadine Murray, Head of School for the Creative Industries at the University of Chester said:

“We are very proud of our soon-to-be-graduates and we wish them all the greatest success as they embark on their careers or next stage of study.

“It is really inspiring to see the work of the next generation of artists and designers and I hope people visit the show and experience this for themselves.”