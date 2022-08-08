Enter Kaplan’s 2022 AAT Certificate and Microsoft Office Specialist Scholarship Programmes

At Kaplan, we’re committed to providing opportunities for young people to realise their true potential. That’s why we launched our scholarship programme in 2020, supporting learners from under-represented backgrounds and helping them get into a rewarding accountancy career.

And now we’re delighted to announce that the scholarship is reopening for October 2022 in partnership with Career Ready, LTSB, and NewGen Accountants. There are five available places to become AAT qualified and five places to become Microsoft Office Specialist certified. Applicants can even choose to do both, if they can commit the time.

We would love to help any permanent UK residents, aged 18 or over, who were eligible for free school meals or otherwise wouldn’t be able to get into the industry. Applications are open from Monday 1st August to Wednesday 31st August 2022.

Jenny Pelling, Director of Apprenticeship Development and Diversity:

“I’m proud that Kaplan is providing these scholarship opportunities to broaden access to the accounting profession and provide digital skills. It’s part of our company-wide commitment to creating brighter futures, and we’re really pleased that AAT is supporting us with this initiative.”

For more information and to apply, please visit our scholarship page.

