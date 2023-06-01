Exclusive dining deals for education staff to combat rising food prices

As food prices continue to soar, free membership scheme, Discounts for Teachers, has teamed up with retailers to offer educators exclusive savings on dining out and supermarkets, including Ocado and Sainsburys, to help ease the growing pressures on household budgets.

According to the Office of National Statistics data, prices are up 13% in the year to March for takeaways and fast food, 10% for restaurants, and 19% for groceries. As food prices continue to soar, this only adds more strain for households already worn down by the second year of the cost-of-living crisis.

Throughout half term and beyond, education staff will be able to redeem a variety of discounts including 20% off TGI Fridays, 10% off Krispy Kreme, 33% off Ocado deliveries and £14 off a first Sainsburys shop.

Members can also earn up to 16 per cent cashback from over 80 retailers using the service’s Ode Card. This Visa Prepaid card can be used in-store or online at retailers including Asda, Sainsburys, M&S, Waitrose and many more.

Research commissioned by the organisation found that members can save on average £2,262 per year through access to the deals on offer, with 91 per cent of members stating that the discounts and deals have helped them afford a higher standard of living.

Katie, a teacher and member of Discounts for Teachers, said: “In my 25 years of teaching, this is the single biggest perk I’ve known.”

Storm Postlethwaite, Managing Director of Discounts for Teachers, said: “As the cost-of-living crisis deepens, we have been working with the retail industry to try and alleviate some financial stress for hardworking staff in the education sector. Teachers and all those who work across the sector deserve to have a long-term plan enacted to address the increasing financial strain being felt and we hope these deals can provide some welcome relief.”

