The 5% Club Launches 2026 Employer Audit to Champion Skills, Inclusion and Workforce Development

The 5% Club is proud to announce the launch of its 2026 Employer Audit, inviting organisations across the UK to benchmark, validate and showcase their commitment to developing the workforce of the future.

Now entering its sixth year, the Employer Audit is a nationally recognised accreditation programme designed to recognise employers who invest in high-quality “earn and learn” opportunities, including apprenticeships, graduate schemes, sponsored student pathways and other structured development programmes.

The annual Audit supports employers in measuring the proportion of their workforce engaged in formal learning and development roles, while providing independent accreditation at Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum level. Accreditation is awarded based on the percentage of employees participating in “earn and learn” programmes, with Platinum status recognising organisations that have consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment to workforce development.

More than 250 employers from sectors including construction, finance, engineering, technology, retail, defence, professional services and the public sector have already taken part in the Audit. Together, they represent hundreds of thousands of employees across the UK and continue to play a vital role in addressing skills shortages, strengthening talent pipelines and supporting inclusive economic growth.

The Employer Audit provides organisations with:

Independent accreditation recognising commitment to workforce development and skills investment

Comprehensive benchmarking insights, enabling comparison with industry peers and identification of best practice

Detailed equality, diversity and inclusion data to support informed decision-making

Analysis of apprenticeship and graduate programme completion rates

Enhanced employer brand visibility to help attract and retain top talent

Access to exclusive events including The 5% Club Skills Summit and National ‘Earn & Learn’ Awards

Participating organisations also receive an in-depth personalised benchmarking report, offering valuable insight into recruitment, training, workforce planning and future growth opportunities.

Mark Cameron OBE, Chief Executive of The 5% Club, said:

“The Employer Audit continues to demonstrate the powerful impact that ‘earn and learn’ opportunities have on individuals, employers and the wider economy. Organisations taking part are not only investing in future talent, they are helping to build a more inclusive, skilled and resilient workforce for the UK. The Audit gives employers the opportunity to benchmark their progress, share best practice and gain well-deserved recognition for their commitment to developing people.”

The Audit forms part of The 5% Club’s wider mission to increase the number of people entering meaningful workplace learning opportunities and to encourage employers to create sustainable, future-ready workforces.

Employers taking part in the 2026 Audit will also receive invitations to The 5% Club Skills Summit in autumn 2026, where the latest research findings and accredited memberships will be officially announced.

Registration for the 2026 Employer Audit is now open, and employers are encouraged to register early to secure participation in one of the UK’s leading workforce development and skills benchmarking programmes.