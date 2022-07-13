Fellowships focused on education in schools opening September 2022

Global approaches to improving or transforming how children and young people learn in schools will be explored in a programme of Fellowships which will open for applications on 13 September. Run by the Churchill Fellowship in partnership with The Mercers’ Charitable Foundation, these Fellowships will fund individuals to discover new ideas and best practice from leading practitioners, anywhere in the world, in order to develop innovative solutions for the UK.

This dedicated Fellowship theme on ‘Education in schools’ will focus on any topic related to improving or transforming how children and young people learn in schools. Applications are particularly encouraged that explore ways to help children to enjoy good mental health, or that address the widening attainment gap affecting disadvantaged pupils, especially in STEM subjects. These may include applications that seek innovative ways to better equip and empower teachers to support the wellbeing and education of their students.

This Fellowship theme is offered in partnership with The Mercers’ Charitable Foundation. Once selected, Fellows join a cohort of others working to address similar issues. Existing Fellows are already working in this field, using the ideas and knowledge acquired on their Fellowships to set up new organisations, influence policy, create new models of practice and deliver a range of other interventions. Some examples of their stories can be found here.

Churchill Fellowships are open to all adult UK citizens regardless of qualifications, background or age, and the international research can be undertaken online or through travel, where necessary .

Julia Weston, Chief Executive of the Churchill Fellowship, said,

“We are delighted to be partnering with The Mercers’ Charitable Foundation on a programme of Churchill Fellowships which seeks new ideas and solutions from around the world to improve or transform how children and young people learn in schools. Every year we are inspired by the passion and determination of Churchill Fellows to make a difference, supported by the knowledge and ideas acquired through their Fellowship research. We look forward to welcoming applications in September from any UK citizen with a vision for change in this area.”

Mark Aspinall, Chairman, Mercers’ Company Young People & Education Committee, said,

“We are delighted to be a longstanding supporter of the Churchill Fellowship. The innovative projects supported though the ‘Education in Schools’ programme can really change how schools support the learning and wellbeing of those pupils most in need. With the recent pandemic disproportionately affecting children already facing disadvantage, these Fellowships are needed now more than ever. We are excited to see what the next cohort brings.”

This Fellowship programme is one of 12 Fellowship themes launching in September, which can be viewed here. Once selected, Fellows join a community of changemakers from all areas of society who are passionate about making a difference in their communities and sectors across the UK.

Applications for Churchill Fellowships will be open from 13 September – 22 November for projects to start in 2023. For details and alerts, visit www.churchillfellowship.org.

Published in