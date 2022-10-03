Fife College finalists at The Herald Top Employer Awards

Fife College has been announced as a finalist at The Herald Top Employer Awards.

The College has been shortlisted in two categories at the awards which celebrate the best of Scotland’s employment industry.

In the Inspiring Employee Culture category, the College has been recognised for its efforts in the area of health and wellbeing.

This has included the creation of a new Wellbeing Team which has helped ensure health and wellbeing is embedded in all the College does and championed at all levels of the college community.

In the last academic year, the team has organised several events to highlight health and wellbeing, including three Wellbeing Festivals.

The College has also been named a finalist in the Best Use of Digital Technologies category for work led by the Internal Communications and Engagement Team to improve staff engagement, which included the roll-out of a new intranet system.

The College’s new intranet, as well as other improvements such as the revamping of weekly bulletins, have resulted in 75%-80% of all staff engaging with communications on a weekly and monthly basis.

Periklis Theologidis, Health & Wellbeing Partner at Fife College, said:

“Here at Fife College, we are committed to supporting and developing the mental, emotional, social, and physical wellbeing of both students and staff.

“To be recognised in this area, by The Herald Top Employer Awards, is a fantastic boost and testament to the work we do every day to promote positive health and wellbeing across the college community.”

Jo Bruce, Employee and Student Engagement Manager at Fife College said:

“The rollout of a new intranet and improvements to our weekly bulletins has helped revamp and refresh our internal communications, ensuring they are visually vibrant and contain all the information our staff need.

“We are delighted that our improvements to staff engagement have now been shortlisted at these national employer awards.”

Published in