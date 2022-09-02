Fife College finalists in four categories at College Development Network Awards

Fife College has been named a finalist in four categories at this year’s College Development Network (CDN) Awards.

The College has been shortlisted in the College Community Learning, Health and Wellbeing, Innovation and Marketing and Communications categories.

The CDN Awards celebrate the talent, skills and achievements of colleges, their staff, and learners from across Scotland, as well as showcasing the innovation that exists within the sector.

In the College Community Learning category, the work of the College’s Inspire and Studio 38 Youth Theatre has been recognised.

Facilitated by the College’s drama team, community drama workshops for vulnerable adults (Inspire) and a youth theatre (Studio 38) have been running at the College’s Kirkcaldy Campus for over 22 years, delivering a student-centred drama process that builds confidence, self-esteem communication skills and emotional intelligence in individuals.

The College is also shortlisted in the Health and Wellbeing category for partnership work with NHS Fife which supported students and staff during the pandemic, helping them to control and enhance their mental health and wellbeing.

The partnership implemented initiatives such as free counselling, 24/7 online support, a digital SharePoint hub, direct links for referrals to many NHS Specialists and treatment pathways.

In the Innovation category, the College’s Trauma for Informed Practice Transforming Outcomes initiative has been shortlisted.

Fife College’s Trauma Informed Curriculum project has played a vital role in helping minimise re-traumatisation in the learning environment for individuals who experienced different types of abuse, neglect, and other adverse childhood experiences, supporting all students to maximise their potential.

The College’s Marketing team has been shortlisted in the Marketing and Communications for their Pathways to Degrees with Fife College campaign.

The innovative marketing campaign, which promoted the College’s higher education courses and degree pathways, produced a 14.8% increase in applications, at a time when colleges across the country are experiencing recruitment difficulties.

Fife College Principal Dr Hugh Hall said:

“We are proud to have been shortlisted in four separate categories at this year’s College Development Network Awards.

“To be recognised in four award categories reflects the fantastic work that we do every day across the College to support our students while also playing a key role in the local community.”

