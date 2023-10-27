Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Fife College students shine at Europe’s largest food expo

Fife College October 27, 2023
0 Comments

Fife College’s culinary talent took centre stage at the largest food expo in Europe earlier this month.

Students Leah Christie and Chelsea Dick, accompanied by their lecturer Eadie Manson, showcased their culinary expertise on the international stage at Anuga 2023 in Cologne, one of the world’s leading trade fairs for food and drink.

Representing Scotland alongside Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), the students played a crucial role in creating a memorable experience for visitors by serving up samples of dishes that were prepared with the finest beef, lamb, and pork from Scottish producers.

This hands-on experience allowed Leah and Chelsea, both of whom are studying Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Professional Cookery at the College’s Kirkcaldy Campus, to interact with potential customers from all over Europe.

A standout moment from the six-day trip was a prestigious canapé reception, attended by Rural Affairs Minister MSP Mairi Gougeon and distinguished guests with Leah and Chelsea demonstrating their culinary prowess as they catered the exclusive event.

Leah, from Cupar, said:

“Going to Cologne was an amazing opportunity, and I couldn’t have asked for anything better. Working alongside the amazing people at QMS I learned so much and got to work with amazing produce and cuts of meat that I wouldn’t otherwise get to use due to price.

“I am entirely grateful for this opportunity and would happily do it again. This experience has inspired me to work abroad in the future.”

Chelsea, from Glenrothes, said:

“My trip away to Cologne was one of the best experiences anyone could’ve asked for. I met and worked with a lot of amazing people from QMS who made me feel very welcome.

“This experience has led me to become more passionate about cooking. I can’t thank everyone enough for the opportunity, I would do it all again in a heartbeat.”

Culinary Arts Lecturer Eadie Manson said:

“We are dedicated to providing the best real-world experiences we can for our students. Our trip to Anuga 2023 with QMS, which provided Leah and Chelsea with a unique platform to showcase their skills to an international audience, is a perfect example of this.

“Their participation in this event has undoubtedly added to their culinary journey and hopefully helped them gain valuable insights into the industry.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Fife College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .