South West College, Omagh Campus, hosted the inaugural “Fit for Success: A Sport and Education Conference” on Wednesday, 5th April. The event aimed to demonstrate the diverse career paths available in the sports industry, showcase the range of courses on offer at SWC, and engage with potential students, sports industry professionals, and clubs.

The event featured a series of talks and interactive workshops led by leading sports experts, educators, and sport industry related organisations. These sessions provided attendees with valuable insights into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the sports industry. Participants learned about the latest research and best practices in sports science, coaching, and nutrition, as well as the diverse career paths and progression opportunities available in the sports industry.

Fit for Success provided an opportunity for prospective students and parents, sports industry experts, and clubs to connect with the South West College community and explore the range of courses on offer. The event also provided an excellent platform for sports clubs and industry professionals to share their experiences and network with other professionals.

The industry exhibition, which was open to the public, and saw over 30 sport-related organisations in attendance, including leading sports equipment providers, sports clothing manufactures, data analytics, sport science and nutrition providers, including,

Performa SportData Analytics

MFC

Gymex

GymSpec

Klub Funder

Irish Football Association

Ulster GAA

Core NI

Uhlsport

The conference concluded at the Strule Arts Centre with a panel discussion hosted by Thomas Niblock (Sports presenter and commentator for the BBC and the Award-winning GAA Social Podcast host), current Tyrone GAA Footballer Conor Meyler, Ulster University Sport and Exercise Biomechanics Lecturer Dr. Carla McCabe, Prof. Niall Moyna DCU – Professor of Clinical Exercise Physiology and Jordan Stinson, Just Start Fitness business owner and former SWC student.

The panel discussion provided insights into the future of sports science and education, potential careers in the industry, the role of technology in the sports industry, and the challenges and opportunities for sports professionals in the current landscape.

Speaking about the conference, Sports and Exercise Science Lecturer at South West College, Jane McGinty said,

“We were delighted to host this event, and we believed that it provided a fantastic opportunity for participants and prospective students to learn about the latest trends and best practices in the sports industry. Fit for Success was an excellent platform for us to showcase the range of courses available at South West College and engage with potential students, sports industry professionals, and clubs.”

Conor Meyler, Tyrone’s All-Ireland winning Gaelic Footballer, said “I was really excited to be involved in the panel discussion for the Fit For Success event, with a number of great speakers on the night, it gave the audience an excellent insight into the current and future role sport and the sports industry plays in our life.’

Fellow panellist Jordan Stinson, hailing from Dungannon, talked passionately on the night about his time at SWC and his journey to completing his Level 3 Personal Training qualification. Jordan said, “I am a living testament to the transformative power of education. Studying at South West College equipped me with the knowledge and skills I needed to turn my passion for fitness into a thriving gym business that has employed six people over the course of five years, who also qualified via SWC. The journey wasn’t easy, but the support and education I received from the college gave me the confidence and know-how to make my dream a reality. I am a firm believer that education is the key to success, and I am proud to be an example of what can be achieved when you have the right tools and mindset.”

The event provided an excellent opportunity to learn from leading experts in the field, network with other professionals, and explore the range of courses available at South West College.

For more information on sports courses at SWC, please visit www.swc.ac.uk/sport

