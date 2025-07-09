GM Skills Awards 2025 Winners Announced
The GM Skills Awards 2025 took place on Thursday, 3rd of July at The Monastery Manchester, bringing together apprentices, employers, and support teams to celebrate outstanding achievements.
The event also highlighted the strong partnership between the Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN) and the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce (GMCC). By working together, we can amplify opportunities for learners and employers alike, strengthening our region’s skills landscape and ensuring Greater Manchester continues to thrive.
We would like to extend a huge thank you to our headline sponsor, Bud, whose support has been instrumental in making this year’s GM Skills event such a success. We’re also grateful to all our other valued sponsors for their generous contributions. Your commitment helps us create unforgettable experiences for young people and highlight the importance of skills development across Greater Manchester.
Our attendees were treated to fantastic entertainment throughout the event, with engaging activities carried out by learners themselves! From live singing and dance performances to the photography and event management, further revealing the talent and potential of young people across the region.
We were thrilled to welcome Baasit Siddiqui, best known from Channel 4’s Gogglebox, as our host this year. Baasit’s charisma and passion for education brought a special energy to the day, ensuring that everyone felt welcome and inspired. His involvement truly helped to make the event memorable for all.
We’re delighted to share that our chosen charity partner, Greater Manchester Youth Network (GMYN), raised over £550 during the event. This incredible total will go directly towards supporting young people across Greater Manchester to develop their confidence, skills, and aspirations. Thank you to everyone who contributed!
The winners are:
Apprentice of the year (Level 2-3)
Sponsored by Trafford & Stockport College Group
Winner: Gerrard Ashcroft, IACS Training and Education, Hopwood Hall College
Highly Commended: Aston Aldred, Electrium Sales Ltd, Wigan and Leigh College
Apprentice of the year (Level 4-7)
Sponsored by City & Guilds
Winner: Niamh Clarke, PwC, Kaplan
Highly Commended: Grace Ormesher-Southall, Sellafield Ltd, Wigan and Leigh College
16-19 Learner of the year
Sponsored by Gateway Qualifications
Winner: Kelsie Fitzsimmons, Wigan and Leigh College
Highly Commended: Lewis Morrison, Hopwood Hall College
Adult Learner of the year
Sponsored by NCFE
Winner: Sean Doyle, Paul Taylor Construction, Construction Skills People
Highly Commended: Michelle Crowther, Mantra Learning
Shining Star of the year
Sponsored by NQual
Winner: Maksym Kokhan, The Casey Group, Hopwood Hall College
Highly Commended: Leon Williams, PVS Group Ltd, The Growth Company
Unsung Hero of the year
Sponsored by Mesma
Winner: Dave Bradbury, Elevated Knowledge
Highly Commended: Catherine Perkins, The Manchester College
Team of the year
Sponsored by Bud
Winner: Supported Internship Team at Pure Innovations
Highly Commended: 3t Training Services
SME of the year
Sponsored by Rochdale Training
Winner: IACS Training and Education
Highly Commended: 3t Training Services
Large Employer of the year
Sponsored by Pearson
Winner: LWC Drinks
Highly Commended: Hyde Group
Community initiative of the year
Sponsored by Manchester City Council | UNESCO
Winner: RISE UP
Highly Commended: Re-Engage Programme, Wigan and Leigh College
Outstanding Innovation of the year
Sponsored by Coyne Recruitment
Winner: Engaging Rochdale & Rochdale Youth Works, Positive Steps & Rochdale Borough Council
Highly Commended: Funding Futures
Partnership Project of the year
Sponsored by The Growth Company
Winner: Manchester, A UNESCO City of Lifelong Learning, Manchester City Council & Partners
Highly Commended: Health Education Initiative, Bolton College
Outstanding Contribution to FE & Skills 2025
Mark Currie, Chair of GMLPN and CEO of Mantra Learning and The National Logistics Academy
Charlotte Jones, Operations Manager at GMLPN said:
“The GM Skills Awards 2025 was an incredible celebration of excellence in Further Education and Skills across Greater Manchester. We were thrilled to see so many inspiring stories come to life during the evening. A huge congratulations to all our winners and highly commended individuals. Your hard work and commitment truly deserve this recognition. And to all the finalists, you should all be so proud!”
