GM Skills Awards 2025 Winners Announced

The GM Skills Awards 2025 took place on Thursday, 3rd of July at The Monastery Manchester, bringing together apprentices, employers, and support teams to celebrate outstanding achievements.

The event also highlighted the strong partnership between the Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN) and the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce (GMCC). By working together, we can amplify opportunities for learners and employers alike, strengthening our region’s skills landscape and ensuring Greater Manchester continues to thrive.

We would like to extend a huge thank you to our headline sponsor, Bud, whose support has been instrumental in making this year’s GM Skills event such a success. We’re also grateful to all our other valued sponsors for their generous contributions. Your commitment helps us create unforgettable experiences for young people and highlight the importance of skills development across Greater Manchester.

Our attendees were treated to fantastic entertainment throughout the event, with engaging activities carried out by learners themselves! From live singing and dance performances to the photography and event management, further revealing the talent and potential of young people across the region.

We were thrilled to welcome Baasit Siddiqui, best known from Channel 4’s Gogglebox, as our host this year. Baasit’s charisma and passion for education brought a special energy to the day, ensuring that everyone felt welcome and inspired. His involvement truly helped to make the event memorable for all.

We’re delighted to share that our chosen charity partner, Greater Manchester Youth Network (GMYN), raised over £550 during the event. This incredible total will go directly towards supporting young people across Greater Manchester to develop their confidence, skills, and aspirations. Thank you to everyone who contributed!

The winners are:

Apprentice of the year (Level 2-3)

Sponsored by Trafford & Stockport College Group

Winner: Gerrard Ashcroft, IACS Training and Education, Hopwood Hall College

Highly Commended: Aston Aldred, Electrium Sales Ltd, Wigan and Leigh College

Apprentice of the year (Level 4-7)

Sponsored by City & Guilds

Winner: Niamh Clarke, PwC, Kaplan

Highly Commended: Grace Ormesher-Southall, Sellafield Ltd, Wigan and Leigh College

16-19 Learner of the year

Sponsored by Gateway Qualifications

Winner: Kelsie Fitzsimmons, Wigan and Leigh College

Highly Commended: Lewis Morrison, Hopwood Hall College

Adult Learner of the year

Sponsored by NCFE

Winner: Sean Doyle, Paul Taylor Construction, Construction Skills People

Highly Commended: Michelle Crowther, Mantra Learning

Shining Star of the year

Sponsored by NQual

Winner: Maksym Kokhan, The Casey Group, Hopwood Hall College

Highly Commended: Leon Williams, PVS Group Ltd, The Growth Company

Unsung Hero of the year

Sponsored by Mesma

Winner: Dave Bradbury, Elevated Knowledge

Highly Commended: Catherine Perkins, The Manchester College

Team of the year

Sponsored by Bud

Winner: Supported Internship Team at Pure Innovations

Highly Commended: 3t Training Services

SME of the year

Sponsored by Rochdale Training

Winner: IACS Training and Education

Highly Commended: 3t Training Services

Large Employer of the year

Sponsored by Pearson

Winner: LWC Drinks

Highly Commended: Hyde Group

Community initiative of the year

Sponsored by Manchester City Council | UNESCO

Winner: RISE UP

Highly Commended: Re-Engage Programme, Wigan and Leigh College

Outstanding Innovation of the year

Sponsored by Coyne Recruitment

Winner: Engaging Rochdale & Rochdale Youth Works, Positive Steps & Rochdale Borough Council

Highly Commended: Funding Futures

Partnership Project of the year

Sponsored by The Growth Company

Winner: Manchester, A UNESCO City of Lifelong Learning, Manchester City Council & Partners

Highly Commended: Health Education Initiative, Bolton College

Outstanding Contribution to FE & Skills 2025

Mark Currie, Chair of GMLPN and CEO of Mantra Learning and The National Logistics Academy

Charlotte Jones, Operations Manager at GMLPN said:

“The GM Skills Awards 2025 was an incredible celebration of excellence in Further Education and Skills across Greater Manchester. We were thrilled to see so many inspiring stories come to life during the evening. A huge congratulations to all our winners and highly commended individuals. Your hard work and commitment truly deserve this recognition. And to all the finalists, you should all be so proud!”