Go ahead for new NOCN Level 2 Adult Social Care Certificate

New Government-funded qualification from leading Awarding Organisation will elevate standards and professional outcomes across the UK care workforce.

Awarding Organisation NOCN Group has gained approval from Skills for Care and Ofqual for the delivery of its new Level 2 Adult Social Care Certificate qualification.

Launching on 3 June 2024, the new NOCN Certificate has been developed in response to the fact that 54% of direct care workers in the UK do not currently have a Level 2 qualification or above. It aims to support care workers to not only remain in adult social care but build fulfilling careers by becoming qualified and recognised for their dedication and professionalism.

£53.91 million in funding has been allocated from The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to support 37,000 individuals through the new Adult Social Care Training and Development fund. Learners aged 19 and above who are employed in direct adult social care roles will be eligible to undertake the qualification via the new fund between June 2024 and March 2025.

Those undertaking the NOCN Level 2 Adult Social Care Certificate will complete 15 units in total with access to e-learning resources, learner workbooks and teaching materials. Recognition of prior learning will be taken into account by NOCN and learners will be encouraged to continuously develop not only their care skills but also sustainability, digital and functional skills.

NOCN Group’s chief executive, Graham Hasting-Evans, says:

“Care workers have always been vital to society and the economy but in the post-Brexit, ageing population era, they are more important and should be more valued than ever. The approval for delivery of our new Level 3 Adult Social Care Certificate is a landmark step in the right direction for skills development across the care workforce. Drawing on our 30 years’ experience in the health and social care skills sector and utilising the Adult Social Care Training and Development Fund, we hope to be able to offer thousands of care workers the chance to get qualified and embark on a successful and rewarding career pathway.”

Cheryle Hardy, NOCN Sector Manager for Health and Social Care, says:

“This new Certificate is not just a qualification; it’s a beacon of excellence and professionalism in the health and social care sector. In a field where every interaction matters, it equips learners with the essential skills and knowledge needed to provide compassionate, empathetic, dedicated, person-centred care, ultimately enhancing the quality of life of those in need.”