Haringey’s looked-after young people shine bright at 2023 Education Achievement Awards

Hundreds of looked-after children in the borough were deservedly recognised for their achievements in the classroom – and contributions to their communities – at the 2023 Haringey Education Achievement Awards (HEAA) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday evening (17 November 2023).

With 142 nominations and more than 200 guests for the annual awards ceremony at Spurs’ home ground on the night itself, this year’s event was the biggest of its kind to date and saw 11 to 16-year-olds nominated by their foster carers, key workers, social workers and teachers.

Awards at the HEAA, which is organised annually by the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation in partnership with the Haringey Virtual School of Children in Care, were presented across categories including: Attendance, Community Involvement and Engagement, GCSEs, Leadership and Responsibility and Outstanding Academic Achievement (x2).

The ceremony was co-hosted by three Haringey care leavers, Fatima, Fatmata and Steven, and featured performances from children in care aged 11 to 15.

The award certificates and Tottenham Hotspur gift bags were presented to the winners by the Mayor of Haringey, Cllr Lester Buxton, and Spurs legend and club ambassador, Ledley King.

The Haringey Virtual School and the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation provide opportunities for Haringey’s looked-after young people to take part in activities, events and workshops.

A range of support services are provided via the Foundation’s To Care Is To Do programme, which helps children in care and care leavers in the local community here in Haringey. The project develops life skills, improves educational attainment, increases employability and promotes active and healthy lifestyles.

Care leavers are also signposted to job, qualification and work experience opportunities and participate in independent living activities, including cooking, DIY and money management workshops.

