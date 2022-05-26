HE sports courses net praise from talented college graduates

POPULAR sports courses netted praise from talented graduates.

Samantha Coffin and Jordan Broom are among the learners to successfully complete the FdSc Sports Coaching and FdSc in Fitness and Health with Coleg Cambria University Centre.

The college, which has sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Llysfasi and Northop, delivers the foundation degrees in partnership with Liverpool John Moores University – students who complete the FdSc can apply to do a top-up year for a BSc in Sports Coaching – and has seen many students go on to achieve success in their chosen careers.

Currently studying for a PGCE in Primary Education, Samantha, from Buckley, thanked lecturers Angela Jones and Tim Williams and recommended the qualification to anyone wanting a future in teaching, sports or coaching.

“I chose to study Fitness and Health at Cambria because I had previously attended the college before moving away to university, but it wasn’t for me, being closer to home I received more care and support in an ideal location,” said the 24 year-old, a former pupil at Elfed High School.

“My aim is to go into teaching, and I am also interested in health and fitness so I’m excited to begin the next step on my journey and would urge anyone interested in sports and coaching to follow the same path.

“As well as the incredible facilities the environment is ideal, the classes are not too big – unlike those at larger institutions and universities – and the help we received is what made me believe I could get through it.”

Meanwhile, Jordan is a member of Connah’s Quay Nomads Scholarship Programme – a partnership with the college – and helps to coach its under 18s side and title-winning under-19 squad, who also got to the semi-finals of the Welsh and British college competitions.

The 22 year-old paid tribute to staff at Cambria for inspiring him to pursue a role in sports and management.

“I joined the college on a Level 3 Sports course and the more it progressed the more certain I was that I was in the right place,” said Jordan, a former pupil at Connah’s Quay High School.

“While working my way through with the Nomads junior teams I was offered a coaching role within the scholarship which has been very interesting and enjoyable.

“I’ve completed the course and it’s given me a foundation to keep coaching and pursue a role in football, alongside my positions with the Nomads and as a learning assistant with the ILS students at Cambria’s Northop campus.

“I’m also currently on my UEFA B licence and will then push on towards the A licence, but ultimately for me the experience I’ve gained as part of the college and the Academy is immeasurable, it’s stood me in good stead, and I’ve never looked back.”

FdSc Sports Coaching Programme Leader Angela Jones congratulated Samantha and Jordan on realising their goals and wished them well for the future.

“Both showed great commitment to the courses and the passion and determination to help others through sport and exercise,” she added.

“As we move forward in partnership with Liverpool John Moores the programme goes from strength to strength, and the breadth of modules covered, including a work placement element, means there is a wide variety of careers out there for those who complete it.

“Well done again to Samantha and Jordan, we are proud of them and hope they and fellow graduates go on to enjoy successful roles in sports and education for many years to come.”

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk/courses for more on the FdSc in Sports Coaching and other higher education courses at Coleg Cambria University Centre.

