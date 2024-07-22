High Marks for Sports Students in South Africa

A group of ten (10) sports students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) have been sharing their love for all things sport on a 17-day work and study placement in South Africa fully funded by the Turing Scheme.

The students, all from the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport were, from Bangor Campus: Bailie McGimpsey (Newtownards); Edward Porter (Newtownards); Emma McAuley (Bangor); Eva McAllister (Donaghadee); and Scarlett Jenkins (Carrowdore); from Lisburn Campus: Amy Coard (Dromore); Jason Craig (Carryduff); Katelyn Charters (Belfast); and Scott Rowan (Dromore); and from Downpatrick Campus: Cormac Barr (Castlewellan).

Deputy Head of School, Colin Atkinson, one of the lecturing team who accompanied the students, said,

“We were hosted by the charity, United Through Sports and were working primarily with young children aged from five to thirteen living in townships near Port Elizabeth.

“Our students were struck by the deprivation and everyday struggles of the young people they met. Sport is not part of the national curriculum so it was a great opportunity for our students to plan activities for the groups they would be working with in local primary schools. One of the principals challenged our students from the first day, asking them to really think about what difference they could make while they were in South Africa, and I am proud to say they rose to that challenge.”

He continued,

“The volunteers from United Through Sport initially took the lead with the activities each day but by the end of the two weeks our students were leading the sessions, working with 5 – 7-year-olds on Learning to Move, a programme which focussed on balance and coordination. These children often didn’t have room to move or play so the skills we take for granted, for example, catching a ball, were not apparent. With older students, aged 8 – 14, they led coaching sessions for specific sports, such as rugby, hockey, netball, and football. We also had a few dancers in our student group who brought dance to the sessions for all ages, which was good fun.”

Colin concluded

“The United Through Sport coordinators said the SERC students were the best group they had ever had out there for leading and for getting stuck in. None of the party had been to South Africa before and I am not alone in saying the visit has left a lasting impression on us all.”

Cormac Barr, from Castlewellan, said,

“I thought it would be difficult to talk to everyone and make friends on the trip, since I was the only student from Downpatrick Campus, but within the first couple of days, we were all friends and, I guess, one team. It turned out to be the best trip I’ve ever been on. I would love to visit South Africa again as a volunteer.”

Scarlet Jenkins, from Carrowdore, said,

“This was the first long-haul trip I had ever been on, and the first time I had been away from my family. I was a bit apprehensive about going, but more upset about coming home. The whole trip was such an amazing experience and one that has had a life-changing, positive impact on me.

“Seeing how little these young people had and how positive they were, has made me more appreciative of all that we have at home – if they had two bibs and a ball, they got organised for a team sport and just got on with it.”

Scarlett concluded, “All the students from different SERC Campuses became great friends and we are all planning to meet up socially over the summer. Some of the group, myself included, are hoping to return to South Africa through United by Sport, to volunteer next year.”

Besides their work placements, the students also got to enjoy some of the sights of South Africa. This included a traditional barbeque and cultural evening hosted by people from of the townships, a boat trip, sand boarding on dunes and a visit to Nelson Mandela Stadium.

Lecturer James Gillen, who had brought a personal laptop on the trip, donated it to one of the schools as part of a scholarship programme. The SERC cohort plan to keep in touch with United Through Sport and to organise some fundraising activities for them.

For many of the students, the trip has been a life-changing experience, presenting a unique opportunity to gain vital international experience and a better understanding of other global cultures and work practices. Besides the increased sense of initiative, entrepreneurship, self-empowerment, and self-esteem that comes with living and working abroad, the students have gained and improved skills such teamwork, leadership, communication, planning and organisation, problem solving, creative thinking, decision making and commercial awareness.

The Turing Scheme provides funding for students to undertake a study or work placement across the world, contributing to the UK Government’s commitment to a Global Britain, by helping organisations such as SERC to enhance existing international links and forge new relationships. The delivery partner for the Turing Scheme is Capita working on behalf of the Department for Education.