House of Lords Celebration for Exceptional South London College Students

High achieving college students and dedicated teachers from across South London took a trip to the House of Lords today – for a special afternoon tea to celebrate their successes.

The annual South London Best Learner Awards are presented on behalf of the Committee of South London Principals (COSLP) and organised by London South East Colleges. This year’s event was hosted by Lord Tope and saw 15 students and 17 teachers from colleges across South London presented with awards. Proceedings were led by Peter Mayhew-Smith, the Group Principal and CEO of South Thames Colleges Group, with Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, Sir Kenneth Olisa OBE, attending as guest speaker.

Each winner was presented with an award by Sir Kenneth. Every student had an inspirational story, having achieved success despite facing a range of challenges. Staff winners were also celebrated for their commitment and dedication

Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London and guest speaker, Sir Kenneth Olisa OBE, said:

“This afternoon we have heard some remarkable stories of determination, courage and hard work. Every award winner – staff and student – is an inspiration and should be extremely proud of their achievements.

“After two years of the pandemic, it is wonderful to be here in the House of Lords, celebrating together once again. Further Education has continued to prove its importance to individuals, communities and the nation helping people to attain the skills and confidence needed to achieve their career ambitions and life goals.

“A huge well done to all the winners today, keep up the hard work and the very best of luck for the future.”

Giving the vote of thanks, Group Principal and CEO of London South East Colleges, Dr Sam Parrett CBE, congratulated all the student and staff winners. She said:

“Coming together with colleges from across south London to celebrate student and staff achievements at such a special venue is a wonderful experience for us all – particularly given the challenges of the last two years.

”Colleges are anchor institutions, sitting at the very heart of their communities and supporting people to re-skill, up-skill and achieve their life ambitions. Working collaboratively with our neighbouring colleges ensures we can have even greater impact, as today’s event has highlighted.

“Hearing such inspiring stories about the barriers that so many students have managed to overcome – with support of their wonderful tutors, families and friends – makes me very proud to be part of the Further Education sector. Well done to everyone on such fantastic achievements.”

