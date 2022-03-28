House of Lords Winners Celebration

We were delighted to celebrate our annual House of Lords winners reception yesterday, in which 75 students were recognised for their achievements.

As a charity we award qualifying students with a bursary of up to £2,250 to help them progress into higher education, helping to overcome social injustices to help disadvantaged students progress to their chosen career.

The annual House of Lords event has been a huge success as it brings together students who as a charity we have selected to support. We support them in their journey to University through financial support and through training opportunities.

Over the years the Helena Kennedy Foundation has been able to provide over 2,000 students with financial support through our founder, Helena Kennedy’s seminal ‘Learning Works’ report.

Guest speakers included former award winners Rosie Wainwright and George Imafidon who recalled how the bursary scheme helped to shape their life and progress their careers.

Dr Ann Limb CBE DL, Founder and Vice president, said: ‘The successes of this year’s event in celebrating the past and present bursary winners has been inspiring. I am delighted that we can come together as a foundation to provide students with a chance at higher education through supporting their journey. A huge thank you to the Skills and Education group who have been amazing in sponsoring bursaries for our students and have supported the event which has been a great triumph”.

The event was sponsored by Skills and Education Group and Paul Eeles, Chief Executive for Skills and Education Group commented, “The Skills and Education Group has been a proud supporter of the Helena Kennedy Foundation for several years now. Our organisation is dedicated to the advancement of skills and education to improve the lives of individuals, and we are committed to championing social mobility in the further education sector. We therefore share similar values and ambitions with the Foundation.”

“The work of the Foundation is crucial in enabling learners to overcome social barriers and succeed in their education. The bursary winners have inspiring stories, and once again we were pleased to sponsor two of the bursaries”.

The Skills and Education Group is a charitable organisation that champions education and skills-oriented organisations, providers and learners, making real change locally, nationally and internationally.

The Skills and Education Group is a charitable organisation that champions education and skills-oriented organisations, providers and learners, making real change locally, nationally and internationally.

The Group supports the further education and skills sector through a range of services. This includes regulated qualifications and assessments, a professional development programme to upskill the sector's workforce, and grant funding to help learners reach their potential.

We would like to thank all the students, guests, sponsors, volunteers and guests for making the event such a success.

We look forward to helping further students in the future as we have been doing since 1998.

Bursary applications are still open for students starting an Undergraduate degree in 2022

