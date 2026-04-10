Irish parliamentary delegation visits North East Wales to explore bilingual education

A HIGH-LEVEL delegation from Ireland visited north east Wales to explore how further education is supporting bilingualism and strengthening language, culture and tradition for future generations.

Coleg Cambria welcomed representatives of the Committee of the Oireachtas (Irish Parliament) to Wrexham as part of a project focused on sharing evidence, experience and ideas around bilingual education in learning, services and the workplace.

The group toured facilities at Yale – including the state-of-the-art new CAMU language centre – and met senior leaders to learn how bilingual provision is embedded across the college. Senior staff outlined Cambria’s regional reach across Wrexham, Llysfasi, Northop and Deeside, serving more than 20,000 learners each year.

Coleg Cambria Chief Executive Yana Williams said: “We were delighted to welcome colleagues from Ireland and showcase the work taking place across the college. Visits like this allow us to learn from one another, reflect on our practices, and build relationships that can lead to future collaboration.

“Further education has a powerful role in sustaining language, culture and opportunity, and it was inspiring to share our journey.”

Discussions explored regional language trends and the importance of targeted educational interventions to increase confidence and everyday use among young people.

Central to the visit was Cambria’s Cyfadran y Gymraeg (Welsh Language Department), unique within further education in Wales.

The department delivers community Welsh courses to around 1,500 people, alongside Cymraeg Gwaith (Work Welsh) provision supporting more than 2,000 learners and employers through workplace training, professional development and tailored language support.

Delegates also heard how Cambria’s 2025–2030 Welsh Language Strategy focuses on promoting language, culture and heritage, increasing bilingual opportunities, supporting employers to create bilingual workplaces, and working in partnership to achieve shared goals.

The college outlined its workforce development programme, which includes weekly training, remission time, classroom support and financial incentives for bilingual teaching. More than 60 practitioners are currently engaged in training, with a growing number of learners choosing to complete work bilingually.

Llinos Roberts, Director of Welsh Language Development at Cambria, said: “There are strong parallels between Wales and Ireland when it comes to nurturing our native languages. This visit was a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate how we support Welsh through teaching, assessment, social activities and employer engagement.

“By investing in staff development and creating practical opportunities for learners to use the language, we’re seeing real impact.”

Denise McQuade, Consul General of Ireland, Cardiff, added: “Cooperation on increasing the use of the Irish and Welsh languages is a priority under the Ireland-Wales Shared Statement 2030.

“The visit of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht, and the Irish-speaking community provided a valuable opportunity to learn from Coleg Cambria’s practical experience in promoting use of the Welsh language among its students and staff.”