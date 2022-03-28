Lambing Weekends make successful return as thousands visit Lackham in spring sunshine

Wiltshire College & University Centre’s popular Lambing Weekends made a memorable return to the Lackham campus this month as four enjoyable days of family fun took place in the sun.

Lambing has been an annual event on the College calendar since the early 1990s but this year’s events were the first to be held since 2019 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Four separate events were held on the final two weekends in March. Coinciding with glorious spring sunshine and warm temperatures, the events proved to be a huge success as around 10,000 visitors were in attendance across the four dates.

This year, around 20 pregnant ewes were expecting to deliver at each of the four events and around 350 lambs have been born since the first event, so many of those in attendance got to see newly-born lambs.

Phil Steans, Farm and Estate Manager at Lackham, said:

“This year’s Lambing Weekends were a tremendous success. The weather always has a huge impact and having no mud or rain to contend with both on the day and in the build-up was a big help and meant we could attract as many visitors as possible.

“These events are something we know many people in the local community and beyond really enjoy and the feedback we received both on the day and since suggests overwhelmingly that they remain as popular as ever. We’re very pleased to be able to hold these events again.”

In addition to seeing the lambs, visitors were also able to see the farm’s dairy cows being milked – including in the College’s new robotic dairy – and see a range of other small and farmyard animals.

Another highlight for visitors was taking the tractor and trailer ride between the two farms, while a host of children’s activities, food stalls and other stands were located around the campus.

Phil added: “I’d like thank everyone who attended for supporting the events, as well as all staff and students who got involved and helped to make them such a success.

“Students did a great job of driving the visitors around the farm using tractors, whilst other students talked to the public and sold refreshments and produce. Our agriculture students have also been working extremely hard not just delivering and looking after the lambs during the lambing weekends but 24 hours a day over the past few weeks.”

This year’s lambing events were the first to take place at Lackham since more than £9million worth of redevelopment work at the site was completed in 2021.

