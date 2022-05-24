Leeds Trinity University appoints Dean of the Faculty of Business, Computing and Digital Industries

Professor Yanguo Jing has been appointed as the Dean of the Faculty of Business, Computing and Digital Industries at Leeds Trinity University.

As Dean of the Faculty, Professor Jing will oversee the development of the University’s strategic objectives in the Schools of Business, Computer Science, and Digital and Screen Media.

As part of this, he will be responsible for building the depth and quality of the academic disciplines within the Faculty, enhancing its reputation regionally, nationally and internationally, and supporting ambitions for research excellence.

Professor Jing is a Professor in Artificial Intelligence and Enterprise and has more than 20 years of experience in higher education, having started his career in China.

Before joining Leeds Trinity University, Professor Jing was an Associate Dean (Enterprise and Innovation) at Coventry University, having held senior posts in the Faculty of Business and Law; Faculty of Engineering, Environment and Computing; and Faculty of Arts and Humanities.

His prime research interests are artificial intelligence and big data. His recent research work focuses on the use of machine-learning methods to capture interaction and user behaviour patterns that can be used to develop intelligent applications. This has been applied in sports analytics, social networking and extra-care/assisted living settings.

He is passionate about addressing digital skill shortages and workforce upskilling and is the founding programme director of the national Institute of Coding (IoC), which aims to create a talent pipeline of appropriate digital skills from diverse backgrounds.

Professor Jing is a Certified Management & Business Educator, a Fellow of the British Computer Society, a Charter IT professional, and a Fellow of the Advance HE. He is a Visiting Professor of Wuhan University of Science and Technology, China.

Professor Yanguo Jing, incoming Dean of the Faculty of Business, Computing and Digital Industries at Leeds Trinity University said:

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Leeds Trinity University. I am attracted to its values, ambitions and its sense of community. I look forward to working with colleagues, students, alumni and our partners to provide our students with high quality personalised and impactful education. We will also further our engagement with businesses and local communities.”

Professor Malcolm Todd, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, added:

“I am very pleased to announce that Professor Yanguo Jing will be joining Leeds Trinity University in the summer. We are growing as an institution and this appointment will play an integral role in delivering the University’s strategy, in particular supporting our ambitions for research excellence and driving forward applied research and knowledge exchange activity.

“Professor Jing will bring a wealth of experience and expertise that our students and wider community will benefit from hugely. I look forward to welcoming Yanguo and working together in the coming months.”

Leeds Trinity University has significantly invested in its academic leadership to support the delivery of its Strategic Plan 2021-26. This includes strengthening the student experience, enhancing its academic reputation and improving Research and Knowledge Exchange outputs.

Read the Leeds Trinity University Strategic Plan online.

